BAT Theatre Announces Shelter In Place Season II - 2020

Five plays will be read from September through December.

BAT's 2020 Shelter-in-place Season II consists of five plays read during September through December 2020. These are amazing plays that would normally be on BAT's main stage. But COVID-19 changed things.

Each performance reading will be different than what you can find anywhere else on social media or streaming. You may like them all. You may like only a few, but either way, we are sure you will be entertained.

For you, it is a chance to see a live reading and almost-live theater. (The readings will not be recorded. You must see them live, in real-time, or not at all.) It is also a chance to experience something unique in these twisted times. And because they are presented through Zoom, putting on pants is optional. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

Each play will be performed over two weekends.

To enjoy a performance reading make a donation of any amount from $1 to $10,000, it is up to you. In return, you'll be sent the Zoom link!

Here is the schedule for BAT's 2020 Shelter-in-place Season II (all times are Pacific Daylight Time).

September 19 at 8 pm - Bold Grace by Ashley Schalow - GET YOUR TICKET HERE

September 20 at 2 pm - Bold Grace by Ashley Schalow - GET YOUR TICKET HERE

September 26 at 8 pm - Bold Grace by Ashley Schalow - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

September 27 at 2 pm - Bold Grace by Ashley Schalow - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

October 10 at 8 pm - Bauer by Lauren Gunderson

October 11 at 2 pm - Bauer by Lauren Gunderson

October 17 at 8 pm - Bauer by Lauren Gunderson

October 18 at 2 pm - Bauer by Lauren Gunderson

No show on Halloween - Do something almost as fun as watching theater!

November 1 at 2 pm - Kiss of the Spider Woman by Manuel Puig (not the musical) - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 7 at 8 pm - Kiss of the Spider Woman by Manuel Puig (not the musical) - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 8 at 2 pm - Kiss of the Spider Woman by Manuel Puig (not the musical) - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 21 at 8 pm - Hay Fever by Noel Coward adapted by Rachel Rene - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 22 at 2 pm - Hay Fever by Noel Coward adapted by Rachel Rene - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 28 at 8 pm - Hay Fever by Noel Coward adapted by Rachel Rene - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

November 29 at 2 pm - Hay Fever by Noel Coward adapted by Rachel Rene - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

December 12 at 8 pm - For Better by Eric Coble

December 13 at 2 pm - For Better by Eric Coble

December 19 at 8 pm - For Better by Eric Coble

December 20 at 2 pm - For Better by Eric Coble

To be part of the reading, you must donate to BAT. (These are very hard times for a small business that sells tickets. BAT's very existence is in jeopardy.) The donation can be as small or as large as you are able to make. Following the donation, you will be sent an email with the Zoom link and password that will get you into the "show."

