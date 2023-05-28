ArtsWest to Welcome New Managing Director Inji Kamel

The Board of Directors at ArtsWest has announced that Inji Kamel is joining the team as ArtsWest's new Managing Director effective May 22, 2023. Her ties within the arts community, broad experience in theater management and production, and deep commitment to the same values ArtsWest holds made her a fabulous candidate for this position. The addition of Inji as Managing Director completes the ArtsWest team, and the company is planning for the future with vision and enthusiasm.



A values-based theater professional, Inji strives to collaborate with generosity toward a shared vision using a heart centered approach. In Inji's own words, “I'm beyond excited to have joined the team at ArtsWest. I've been paying attention to the work of the company, both on and offstage since Mat's early days as artistic director and I always dreamed of being involved. Not only is the programming exciting, but the mission is meaningful, and the company's anti-oppression work aligns with my own values. With a strong staff and a dedicated community of artists and audience, we're ready to make more theater that inspires folks and invites conversation.”



Kamel most recently worked at Seattle Rep where she led the Public Works program since 2018. During that time, she produced musical adaptations of classics including the beloved AS YOU LIKE IT, virtual TWELFTH NIGHT, a film of THE WINTER'S TALE and a concert-style reading of EMERALD CITY, a new musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz.



She has worked with La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, San Diego Rep, Mo'olelo, Moxie, Seattle Opera, and ACT, among others. She is most changed by her time working with and learning from Cornerstone Theater Company where she realized her life-long dream of making theater with and for everyone.



She was a recipient of a TCG Continuing Education Grant in 2016 allowing her to examine the successes and challenges of building and sustaining Theaters of Color in Seattle, Minneapolis/Saint Paul, and Portland OR.



The news of Inji joining the ArtsWest team comes on the heels of their 2023-2024 Season Announcement which includes five exciting titles including a new musical and the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner for drama. Information on the season is available at www.artswest.org. The company recently completed a robust capital and capacity campaign that allowed for wide ranging operational and facilities improvements that will continue through the 2023-24 season. As a part of these efforts, ArtsWest now fully owns their theater, gallery, and rehearsal space. The organization is feeling strong and looking forward to the final show of the season HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH opening June 28th, and the upcoming 2023-2024 season. Subscriptions are available at artswest.org/subscriptions and single tickets are available in July.



“Inji brings a huge body of knowledge and experience across all areas of theater-making, producing and management. More than that, she brings a giant heart and a values system that will be a gift to our company and our community. Inji completes a team at ArtsWest that is human-centered, innovative, and cares deeply about the future of the arts and culture sector. I can't wait to partner with her on this next stage of ArtsWest's journey!” shares Artistic Director, Mat Wright.



As ArtsWest pursues its mission of creating theatrical events that provoke conversation, incite the imagination, and use live theatre as a powerful agent of change, Inji's experience, brilliance, and heart will aid in the continuation of the theatre company actioning their mission, creating powerful storytelling, and growing their community of artists and audiences.