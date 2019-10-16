Acrobatic Conundrum Presents UNRAVELING

From Seattle's premier contemporary circus company, Acrobatic Conundrum - producers of "Love & Gravity" and a half dozen shows, comes a simple, devastating premise: 15 vertical rope artists share the stage to elevate their aerial medium in a genre-innovating cirque opus. A mixed cast of Seattle-based and International Artists, including alumnus of Cirque du Soleil, Teatro Zinzanni and the Montreal National Circus School, bring all their acrobatic prowess to this work, which will take place one weekend only at Broadway Performance Hall. With Conundrum's signature style of mixing relatable humanity alongside breathtaking athleticism, "Unraveling" explores themes of interdependence, mortality, and love.

Conundrum artistic director Terry Crane took inspiration for this piece from Italo Calvino's fable, "The Baron in the Trees," in which a young aristocrat decides to spend his entire life without touching the ground. "In this show, we invite you to share our aerial perspective," says Crane. "Every rope performer in this show who has dedicated their life to this simple, infinite form has a unique story to tell."

This cast of renowned circus artists is an embarrassment of riches. Combined with the artistic direction of Acrobatic Conundrum, which Seattle CityArts called, "the essence of modern circus, this is sure to be a one of a kind event not to be missed. Tickets available online at http://bit.ly/UnravelingTix

Broadway Performance Hall

Friday, Dec. 13 8pm

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8pm

Sunday, Dec. 15 5pm

Cast: Terry Crane, Lauren Herley, Eve Diamond, PJ Perry, Nick Ng, Jordie Campbell, Alex Allan, Kevin Ruddell, Deon Fox, Audrey Moreland, Julaine Hall, Katie Lynch, Charlotte Kasal, Skittle Cheshire, Jorge Garza

Directed by Melissa Knowles and Terry Crane, with choreography by Jill Marissa





