ACT, A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle Cancels 2020 Season

ACT, A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle has announced that they have cancelled their 2020 season, including their 2020 Mainstage performances, their ACTLab season and the Young Playwrights Program.

They shared the following statement:

Thank you for your continued support and patience during this unprecedented time. We're immensely grateful for the outpouring of support we have received, even as our communities face hardship and uncertainty.

Ever since the pandemic struck, we have worked hard to find a pathway to produce our milestone 55th Mainstage season. However, after very careful consideration, we have made the determination that none of the scenarios we modeled are feasible.

As a result, we have had to make one of the most difficult decisions ever made at ACT, but in the end there was no other choice. Due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be unable to deliver the season of programming we had planned in 2020.

Our cancelled performances include all 2020 Mainstage performances, our ACTLab season and the Young Playwrights Program.

The 2020 Mainstage season included:

· Sweat (March 20 - April) - previously announced

· The Effect (April 17 - May 10) - previously announced

· Choir Boy (June 5 - 28) - previously announced

· The Laugh Track (September 11 - October 4)

· Witch (October 23 - November 15)

The mandated ban on large group gatherings affects our ability to safely welcome our donors, patrons, artists, artisans, crew, staff and volunteers to our building. Of course, this means we cannot hire actors, production artists, directors, designers or rehearse. All of these things are essential to our ability to create live theatre.

Right now, we need your help.

The toll on ACT of cancelling our 2020 season is tremendous. We have had to reduce work for staff and artists who were planning to make this season for you. This difficult decision was made to keep ACT alive and help in stabilizing our cash position so that we can make it to the other side of this crisis, healthy and strong.

We look forward to spring 2021 when we anticipate being able to welcome audiences back and to celebrate live theatre. We will make an announcement about next year's programming once we have more confidence in being able to fulfill our plans.

While we are taking a break from on-site programming, we look forward to welcoming you back to ACT just as soon as it is safe for us to gather and celebrate together. Until then, we are developing ACT digital content you can experience from home. Again, thank you and we appreciate your continued support as a member of our ACT family.

With gratitude,

Becky Witmer

Managing Director

John Langs

Artistic Director

