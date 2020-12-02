ACT - A Contemporary Theatre Brings All of the Magic of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Home for the Holidays

The magic of A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens' classic story of redemption and charity, comes to life as ACT - A Contemporary Theatre presents the timeless tale this year as a radio drama, complete with dialogue, Christmas carols, Adam Stern's musical score and sound effects. Imagine Scrooge, Marley, the Ghosts and all of the characters you know and love... coming to your home for the holidays.

LISTEN TO A CHRISTMAS CAROL NOW. Press are invited to listen and to review the production. RSVP to Gail Benzler, Director of Marketing, Sales and Communications: gail.benzler@acttheatre.org for your credentials and for more information.

"This year marks our 45th anniversary of ACT's much beloved version of A Christmas Carol and like everything else in 2020, it will be delivered to audiences in a brand-new way," says John Langs, ACT's Artistic Director. Langs also helmed this year's production. "The hard-working team at ACT, after converting the Falls Theatre into a safety-compliant recording studio, embarked on the adventure of turning our stage production into a lovingly rendered audio production that we know will be a movie for your imagination."

Audiences will be transported to that famously chilly, snowy Christmas Eve night as the story comes alive through the voices of a tremendously talented cast and Gregory A. Falls' enchanting adaptation.

Jeff Steitzer returns to A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge. Kurt Beattie takes a new turn as Marley. We are delighted that Leslie Law (The Ghost of Christmas Present), Arlando Smith (Fred), Rob Burgess (Mr. Fezziwig) and Piper Harden (Tiny Tim) reprise their roles once again the year. Our cast of favorites also includes ACT Core Company members Anne Allgood, Chip Sherman, Rachel Guyer-Mafune and Jasmine Jean Sim, as well as many other familiar faces (and some new ones): Alban Dennis, Tracy Hyland, Eric Jensen, Josh Kenji, Galen Osier, Arlando Smith, Nathaniel Tenenbaum, Gwen Cable, Apollo Jones and Ty Ho. The production is directed by John Langs.

About this year's production and recording of A Christmas Carol

The recording of A Christmas Carol was completed over the course of six days in October, 2020. With COVID-19 safety protocols in place, seven recording booths were set up on ACT's Falls Theatre stage with professional sound recording equipment. Singing was captured by using recording booths at The 5th Avenue Theatre. It was essential that our cast could work and create in the safest of conditions. Prior to recording, all actors rehearsed remotely together over Zoom.

"Like the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Christmases Yet to Come, our sound designer and master engineer Sharath Patel has a gift for transporting you through time and space and landing you right alongside Ebenezer Scrooge on his transformative journey," Langs says. "We cannot wait to share it with you."

