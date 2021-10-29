A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS Comes to Seattle Public Theater This Holiday Season

It's a Christmas miracle, Yippie Ki Yay! After a full sold-out run in 2019, the cast had to cool off for a year after being on fire. But now, 2 years later, The Habit's A Very Die Hard Christmas returns to the shores of Green Lake with a 25 show run at Seattle Public Theater. With a cast of fresh news faces alongside fan favorites (and a whole bunch of understudies in case anyone gets a cough), A Very Die Hard Christmas is ready to tackle the challenge of delivering top-notch comedy during the booster shot era of Covid.

Performances will run December 2-26, 2021.

Created by the comedy writers that have had Seattle in stitches for years, this musical parody borrows from the iconic film and promises lots of action, 80s jokes, smooth soft rock jams, and snarky German terrorists. Performances run December 2nd to December 26th. Tickets now on sale https://bit.ly/DieHardXmas21

For years the debate about if Die Hard constitutes a classic Christmas story has raged on around the dinner table and director Mark Siano has decided to take it to the stage. "People who think Die Hard is not a Christmas movie, are just wrong. Die Hard is already a big part of many people's holiday traditions, that's why they come in droves to see this parody."

A Very Die Hard Christmas is penned by The Habit Comedy's lead writer Jeff Schell (Chaos Theory, Indy Jones, The Final Cut, The Habit) and directed by Mark Siano (Bohemia, Den of Thieves, Indy Jones, Seattle Vice, Twister Beach, Soft Rock) with music by John Kranz (Modern Luv, Seattle Vice, Soft Rock) and featuring a cast of new faces and old favorites.