Lisa Estridge To Star In The 5th Avenue Theatre's New Production Of SISTER ACT

The 5th Avenue Theatre is excited to announce initial casting for its disco ball and sequin-studded brand new production of Sister Act! Leading the cast as Deloris Van Cartier is the celebrated actor and singer Lisa Estridge, who returns to The 5th after starring in Mamma Mia! as Tanya. Her other 5th Avenue Theatre credits include Into the Woods, Company, and Most Happy Fella.

Joining Estridge is a fantastic lineup of 5th Avenue Theatre favorites including Taylor Niemeyer (West Side Story, A Chorus Line) as Mary Robert, Sarah Russell (Kiss Me, Kate; Urinetown) as Mary Patrick, Brandon O'Neill (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Rock of Ages) as Curtis Jackson, and Nathaniel Tenenbaum (Urinetown, Annie) as Eddie Souther. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Sister Act will feature direction and choreography by Lisa Shriver, who returns to The 5th after choreographing this season's world premiere production of Austen's Pride and directing and choreographing last season's Gregory Award-nominated smash hit Rock of Ages.

Playing March 13 - April 5, 2020 (press opening Friday, March 20, 2020), single tickets for Sister Act are on sale now at www.5thavenue.org, by phone at 206.625.1900, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she will not be found: a convent! Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community. Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy sensation based on the hit 1992 film that features original music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken. This uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Please visit www.5thavenue.org or call the Box Office at 206.625.1900 for tickets (starting at $29). Groups of 10 or more call 1.888.625.1418.





