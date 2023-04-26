Juilliard Graduate Brings Contemporary Dance To Rainier Valley

Bennyroyce Dance, a project-based contemporary dance company led by award-winning Filipino-American choreographer Bennyroyce Royon presents the world premiere of "Begin Again" at the Filipino Community of Seattle on May 26-28. The event is a culmination of a year-long project supported by the MAP Fund, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and 4Culture.

"Begin Again" is about letting go, reinventing, and finding balance for a post-pandemic future. Royon notes, "It is my choreographic response to trauma, loss, and moving forward." The 45-minute work includes visual design elements using props and video projections that invite performers and audiences alike to reflect, dialogue, and move. Each performance includes a post-show Q&A session.

The historic Filipino Community Center's multipurpose ballroom hall will be transformed into a black box theater. Royon shares, "I am grateful to FCS Executive Director Agnes Navarro for providing me a creative home as the Filipino Community of Seattle's inaugural Artist in Residence during an important juncture of my choreographic career."

The company consists of dancers from New York City, Seattle, and includes three of Royon's dance students. Additional collaborators include Wilmer Galindo (graphic designer), Marie Zvosec (dramaturg), Barret Anspach (composer), and with production support from Catalyst Presents.

Tickets are $18-$55 and include discounts for students, seniors, and military.