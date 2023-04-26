Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Juilliard Graduate Brings Contemporary Dance To Rainier Valley

Performances are on May 26-28 at the Filipino Community of Seattle.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Bennyroyce Dance, a project-based contemporary dance company led by award-winning Filipino-American choreographer Bennyroyce Royon presents the world premiere of "Begin Again" at the Filipino Community of Seattle on May 26-28. The event is a culmination of a year-long project supported by the MAP Fund, Seattle Office of Arts and Culture, and 4Culture.

"Begin Again" is about letting go, reinventing, and finding balance for a post-pandemic future. Royon notes, "It is my choreographic response to trauma, loss, and moving forward." The 45-minute work includes visual design elements using props and video projections that invite performers and audiences alike to reflect, dialogue, and move. Each performance includes a post-show Q&A session.

The historic Filipino Community Center's multipurpose ballroom hall will be transformed into a black box theater. Royon shares, "I am grateful to FCS Executive Director Agnes Navarro for providing me a creative home as the Filipino Community of Seattle's inaugural Artist in Residence during an important juncture of my choreographic career."

The company consists of dancers from New York City, Seattle, and includes three of Royon's dance students. Additional collaborators include Wilmer Galindo (graphic designer), Marie Zvosec (dramaturg), Barret Anspach (composer), and with production support from Catalyst Presents.

Tickets are $18-$55 and include discounts for students, seniors, and military.




Unexpected Productions to Present Mothers Day Improv Comedy Show Photo
Unexpected Productions to Present Mother's Day Improv Comedy Show
On Mother's Day 5/14 at 7:00, treat your Mom to a night of off-the-cuff comedy as our improvisational wizards delve into the hilarious joys and horrors of parenthood at this special Mother's Day show. These skilled performers set out to prove just how much our Moms mean to us by mercilessly making fun of them.
Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at SIGNIFICANT OTHER at Tacoma Little Theatre
Tacoma Little Theatre is presenting the bittersweet comedy, Significant Other, by Joshua Harmon as part of its 104th season. This hilarious and heart wrenching exploration of friendship and love will be directed by Chris Serface. Check out production photos here!
Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma Photo
Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma
Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Reps LYDIA AND THE TROLL Photo
Cast & Creative Team Revealed For Seattle Rep's LYDIA AND THE TROLL
Seattle Rep closes their 2022/23 season with Lydia and the Troll, a brand new musical by local actor and playwright Justin Huertas (Seattle Rep: Lizard Boy). Set in the Fremont neighborhood, this fantasy and folklore-inspired musical is grounded in Seattle's noted landscape and landmarks. Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Patron Services Office at 206.443.2222. 

