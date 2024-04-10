theSpaceUK Announces Another 150 Shows on Sale at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



theSpaceUK continues its tradition of championing new writing with an eclectic array of shows that promise to entertain, enlighten, and engage. From stand-up comedy to poignant dramas, musical mayhem to physical theatre, there's something for every taste.



With another 150 brand new shows going on sale at theSpaceUK for the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, here are some highlights of the shows you won't want to miss:

Theatre

David Hare's groundbreaking drama play, Via Dolorosa deals with the history, complexities, and tensions of the Israel-Palestine conflict in this new adaptation by Chasing Rainbows. The 2023 Fringe First winners, Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland, return with their smash-hit sell-out, What If They Ate The Baby? Enter the world of housewife secrets and societal expectations in this comedic exploration of hidden desires and untold truths.

There's a world of suspense and intrigue with Agatha Christie's The Rats by Hart Players, a one-act play from Agatha Christie's Rule of Three collection. Take a witty and irreverent trip through ballet history in Bluffing Your Way in Ballet, which features an ensemble of former Royal Ballet dancers telling tales from backstage stories to iconic performances.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant nightlife of 1980s urban culture in Bouncers & Shakers by Paperlight Theatre as nightclubs and cocktail bars come alive with energy. From prom to after-party, follow the generational identity crises of a group of friends in Disco, Baby? by Acting Speaks Louder, set to an original score blending pop, funk, jazz, and disco. Set in the 1980s, follow Kevin's journey from coding to time travel as he navigates an alternative AI world with his brand-new Commodore 64 in Hungry Like the Future by Greene Shoots Theatre Company.

Join eccentric ex-detective Richard P Cooper in two uproarious adventures, featuring time-bending mysteries and laugh-out-loud escapades in Defective Inspector: A Stitch in Time and Defective Inspector: An American Odyssey by The Defectors. Strap in for a sky-high spectacle as two passengers embark on a comedic journey 30,000 feet above the Atlantic with Cabin Fever by Fresh !nk Theatre Company. Bucket List by Show Don't Tell Productions is a darkly humorous tale of shared lives and afterlives.

The complexities of platonic and romantic love are explored in Three Bed (No Living Room) by Laldie Theatre, an original play set in a student flat in Edinburgh, exploring queer identity in the 2020s. There's a feminist retelling of the Pygmalion and Galatea myth in Malion by Tired Horses Theatre, which explores themes of identity and socialisation in a thought-provoking narrative.

Buckle up and brace yourself for a twisted ride through OCD, breakups, breakdowns, and self-discovery in the shockingly funny solo show Driver's Seat: Obsessive Compulsive Disaster by Ellie Brelis. Enter a world where nursery politics collide with Shakespearean subplots in Get Thee to a Nurseryby Exi Attica, a whimsical exploration of childhood imagination.

Music & Musicals

There are new musicals aplenty in theSpaceUK's lineup for 2024. Set in 1960s Georgia, USA, The Gardening Club: A New Musical by Wright and McRitchie is a new musical that follows six girls who start an illegal drug ring to distribute birth control pills, using their gardening club as a cover-up. There's an exploration into the complexities, love, and ambition of the enigmatic Wallis Simpson in the brand new musical, Wallis by BramwellBrand Productions.

Join six eccentric middle-schoolers as they compete in the hilariously quirky The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee by C&C Productions. Enter the mysteriously spooky world of the Addams Family in the kooky musical, The Addams Family by The Talentz.

Packed with show-stoppers and chart-toppers depicting a day at Cambridge University, Cadenza is a whirlwind journey through smooth jazz, angelic choirs, and beloved pop hits. Embark on a creative musical journey through the rich tapestry of Celtic melodies that connect us to our roots and the places we call home in Celtic Roots by Kevin Littlejohn and Right Here Productions.

Finally, don't miss the intimate acoustic show by 22-year-old singer-songwriter Sean Lomas. With heartfelt lyrics and acoustic undertones, Sean shares the stories behind his songs, promising an evening of genuine emotion and raw talent.

Comedy

Join Andrei Palchyk for a solo stand-up show filled with Instagram-approved jokes that delve into the immigrant experience and the resilience required to survive dictatorship in The Ultimate Collection of Reels. Brace yourself for a candid and at times unsettling glimpse into the life of a doctor in Keith Mendes: Medical Negligence by Keith Mendes. From unspeakable acts of medical negligence to encounters with ghosts and demons, Keith shares stories from his career and personal life that are sure to leave audiences both intrigued and entertained.



Love / Less of a Man by Isabella Pip and Jess Elgene is a double bill offering a contrasting exploration of love and self-discovery. Isabella Pip brings her disdain for love to the forefront, while Jess Elgene shares her journey of transition and empowerment. Join two Plebs as they hilariously recount the tale of Macbeth armed with nothing but their wits, wigs, and willies in MacPlebs by The Raymondos. Despite not having read the play, these surviving cast members give their unique interpretation of Shakespeare's classic.



Dance Physical Theatre and Circus

Unconventional introvert Thomas typically fiddles and fumbles through his conventional office job until he's dragged on a journey of discovery by a mischievous briefcase in A Brief Case of Crazy by Skedaddle Theatre Company. Experience the beauty and mystery of traditional Korean artistry as various pictures are painted on stage using the traditional Korean hat called sangmo in Korean Painter by Contemporary Yunhee.



Pushing the genre of Argentine tango to its limits, there's super-charged stage tango dancing, acting, video projection, and sensory, sensual immersion in Auto-Erotic Tango by Tango Fantasy, which explores the tension created between a traditional heteronormative tango couple and their unusual, real, and hidden desires.

Cabaret and Variety

Dive into a dazzling night of song, story, and sensuality as Ryan Patrick Welsh and The K*ntz! boldly explore sex, sexuality, and sex work in "Sex, Camp, Rock'n'Roll" by Ryan Patrick Welsh – 8th Best Legs Productions. Step into the world of LA actress Nina Rose Carlin as she navigates the highs and lows of seeking representation in Hollywood in Nina Rose Carlin: Seeking Representation.

Rising star Angus Baskerville combines mind-reading and trickery in an exploration of autism and magic in Naughty or Neurodiverse – Magic from Another Planet. Join scientist and jazz singer Malcolm Windsor as he explores the chemistry between couples through story and song in Love, Loss, and Chemistry by The Swells.