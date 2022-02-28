Tickets On Sale At Edinburgh Filmhouse For BLACK VOICES ON FILM Eiff Youth Spring Weekender

Edinburgh International Film Festival and Edinburgh Filmhouse have today announced an EIFF Youth Weekender to be held at Filmhouse in March.

EIFF Young Programmers are a group of 15-19-year-olds with a passion for film who meet weekly and work together to select, promote and host films for Filmhouse and the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

This year pupils from Tynecastle High School met with EIFF education and learning teams to learn about film programming and plan and promote screening events.

The young programmers are concerned about the rights of marginalised groups and as a group have decided that their film programme will explore ideas around race allowing for a discussion of a topic at the forefront of public discourse and encompassing many different types of genres and eras of filmmaking.

The films that the EIFF Youth Programmers have selected are detailed below along with their Filmhouse screening times. Tickets for the screenings go on sale today and both films will be screened with captions, making them accessible to the D/deaf community. EIFF Young Programmers will also be giving a short introduction before each screening which will be accompanied by a live BSL interpreter.

These March screenings will be followed by a series of special screenings and events at Edinburgh Film Festival in August. More details will be released about these events in the next few months.

Get- Out

Dir Jordon Peele, 2017

Saturday 19th March, 3.15 pm

Jordan Peele (from sketch duo Key and Peele) made an astonishing directorial debut and won an Oscar for Best Screenplay - with this cleverly pitched mix of social comment and suspenseful horror. Get Out centres around young black man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and his white girlfriend Rose (Allison Williams), who head out to her family's country estate to meet the parents (Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford). The enthusiastic, accommodating welcome he receives feels like a nervous attempt to process their daughter's interracial relationship, but when he comes across a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries, could it be masking something far more sinister?

BlacKkKlansman

Dir. Spike Lee, 2018

Sunday 20th March, 3.00 pm

From visionary filmmaker Spike Lee comes the incredible true story of an American hero.

In the early 1970s, Ron Stallworth (John David Washington) becomes the first African-American detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. Undaunted by institutionalised racism and sceptical colleagues, he resolves to make a name for himself - bravely setting out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Posing as a racist extremist, Stallworth contacts the group and soon finds himself invited into its inner circle. Together, Stallworth and white officer Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) team up to take down the Klan - whose real aim is to sanitise its violent rhetoric to appeal to the mainstream...

EIFF Young Programmers believe these films to be an entertaining and engaging way to discuss the topic of race and, although these films are both set in America, discuss topics of global relevance and allow for moments of self-reflection.

Tickets for each film are only £2 and can be purchased from: https://www.filmhousecinema.com/.