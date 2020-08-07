Tickets Now Available For Shedinburgh Fringe Festival; Schedule Update Announced

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

All shows will be broadcast via zoom every night from 7.30pm between 14th August to 5th September.

SHEDINBURGH Fringe Festival featuring some of the best Fringe names and newcomers in theatre and comedy broadcast live from sheds across the country is now onsale at www.shedinburgh.com.

Alongside artists already announced SHEDINBURGH includes Fringe theatre hits Beats by Keiran Hurley in a special reading by Lorn Macdonald, Woke by Apphia Campbell, Status by Chris Thorpe, Fragments of Home by Annie George, Team Viking by James Rowland and international sensation White Rabbit, Red Rabbit by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour.Exciting names from the world of comedy added to the bill include Lucie Pohl, Chloe Petts and Sophie Duker, plus spoken word from Barber Shop Chronicles creator Inua Ellams and Sean Maloney with more to be announced throughout the festival.

For full shed-ule and tickets see: www.shedinburgh.com

Tickets can also be purchased through Crowdfunder, Traverse Theatre and Soho Theatre sites on a Pay What You Can system for a minimum donation of £4 to go to the A SHED LOAD OF FUTURE fund to support new artists to bring their work to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021.

Ticket sales are limited and performances will not be repeated.

