Terminal V Edinburgh Reveals Lineup for Easter 2020

The game changing Scottish dance event Terminal V has announced plans for its biggest ever event on Saturday April 11th 2020 in Edinburgh. Under the title of Terminal V: New Horizon, headlining across five spectacular stages will be Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, Charlotte De Witte, Richie Hawtin, Green Velvet, Floorplan, Eats Everything, I Hate Models, KiNK (LIVE), Ben UFO, Helena Hauff, Honey Dijon, Avalon Emerson, Rebuke, Octo Octa - Live, Moxie, Shanti Celeste and Lena Willikens amongst many more.

This much anticipated bi-annual event gets the festival season underway each year and has become an iconic staple of the spring calendar. It is set to raise the bar once more in 2020, with 20000 people in attendance across five main stages that will be dripping with next level lights, lasers, visuals and of course a giant sound system. By now, heart stopping production and deep, world class line-ups have become Terminal V's calling card and this event will be no different. Unofficially one of the biggest such events anywhere in Europe, Terminal V: New Horizon is already unmissable.

First up is electronic maestro Bonobo, who is making his first appearance in the city for six years and always cooks up lush and emotive symphonies of genre-blurring sounds, while one years after his mesmeric show at Terminal V Easter 2019, Minus boss and techno icon Richie Hawtin plays once more, and critically acclaimed Trip label boss Nina Kraviz makes her long awaited Terminal V debut. Alongside her hard edged sounds will be Belgian's techno tour de force and Kontext party and label head Charlotte de Witte, as well as Belgrade's always on fire Tijana T, cult selector and Peach Discs boss Shanti Celeste and breakout star Saoirse.

From the cutting edge of the underground come the hard to define Lena Willikens, blistering DJ talent that is Avalon Emerson, Hessle Audio's deep digging Ben UFO and dark technoist Helena Hauff who all bring real artfulness and fresh perspective to the DJ booth, as well as Chicago jack masters Green Velvet, long time Italian titan Luigi Madonna, the ever eclectic Geordie and Me Me Me boss Man Power and NTS's first lady, Moxie. There will also be live shows from deep house's most expressive star, Octo Octa, trance inducing grooves from Ejeca and plenty more to come.

Another returning favourite is Rebuke who turned in one of the most talked about sets at the Halloween rave, while I Hate Models is another Terminal V debutant, Detroit's Robert Hood // Floorplan, the father and daughter team who bring rapturous gospel sounds to driving house and techno are exactly the sort of legendary act that make Terminal V so special, and Bulgarian techno wizard KiNK, floor filling favourite Eats Everything and Chicago original Honey Dijon also line up with a mixed bag of essential and authentic sounds.

Terminal V events always sell out, and always go down in history as all consuming celebrations of tech in a perfectly realised rave space that offers a wide range of moods and settings in one vital party.

Tickets: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/terminal-v-festival/

Lineup (Phase 2)

Avalon Emerson

Ben UFO

Bonobo

Charlotte De Witte

Eats Everything

Ejeca

Floorplan

Green Velvet

Helena Hauff

Honey Dijon

I Hate Models

KiNK (live)

Lena Willikens

Luigi Madonna

Man Power

Moxie

Nina Kraviz

Octo Octa

Rebuke

Richie Hawtin

Saoirse

Shanti Celeste

Tijana T

& many more TBA





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories