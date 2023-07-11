TUNEabomber Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run August 21-27.

Jul. 11, 2023

He never wanted to be a monster, just a musical theatre star – and to prove it Unabomber Ted Kaczynski comes back from the grave to perform the musical he wrote and rehearsed in solitary for you, his parole board. 

All hopes are pinned on this – it's nerve-wracking – one performance he doesn't want to bomb. 

The new satirical musical and not so reverent memoriam, The TUNEabomber, which has its week-long premiere (August 21-27) at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, dares ask the question no one needs an answer to: What if America's notorious eco-terrorist just wanted to be the next Bob Fosse?  

Yes, instead of building bombs, writing mad manifestoes and inspiring bizarre internet conspiracy theorists, the Unabomber's true desire was to be up there on stage, name in lights, revelling in the applause of adoring crowds. 

Has his moment come at last? Hampered by handcuffs and attired in an orange jumpsuit, Kaczynski gets to tell his life story through music and song – supported by his court appointed pianist/attorney. 

Will it work out? Can we learn to love the un-dearly departed man responsible for at least 16 bombs who, by the time of his arrest in 1979, had been the subject of the FBI's longest and most expensive investigation? 

You decide. 

The TUNEabomber is brought to you by Michael Wysong and John Lampe. Michael is known for his “subversive irreverence” and was described as “a wry and clever songwriter and political satirist in the tradition of Tom Lehrer,” by Cabaret Scenes. 

Fellow New Yorker John has been appeared in films such as 72 Hours: A Brooklyn Love Story and Here Lies a Drunken Asshole and his theatre credits include a national tour of The Lightning Thief and playing Paul Bratter in Barefoot in the Park and Claudio in Measure for Measure. 

The director is New York-based Liz Power whose past projects include Dusa, Fish, Stas, and Vi (Fat Squirrel NOLA; regional premiere), my parents are here tonight (Access Theater), I'm Afraid of Death But Not of Dying (SheNYC/Connolly Theatre), and there's a shewolf (Dixon Place).  

Her choreography includes the music video for BANNERS' platinum-certified single Someone To You, which has over 140 million views on YouTube.  

  • Venue: C ARTS | C venues | C aquila, venue 21, Edinburgh Festival Fringe 
  • Time: 16:55 
  • Dates: August 21-27 
  • Duration: 75 mins (1hr 15) 
  • Ticket prices: Full price £10, concessions (including students, arts professionals and public workers) £8  
  • Advisory: Age 14+ guideline 
  • Venue box office: 0131 581 5555 / www.CtheArts.com 
  • Fringe box office: https://tickets.edfringe.com 
  • Warnings: Scenes of violence, strong language, swearing 

Cast and creatives 




