Susan Calman, Russell Howard and More to Headline Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2026

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Aberdeen Performing Arts will present Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2026. Top comedians from the Festival Fringe and the UK comedy circuit will make their way to the Granite City for three weekends of funny, Saturday 19 September to Sunday 04 October 2026.

Some of the comedians making the trip north from the Fringe include two of Scotland's leading stand-ups, Connor Burns and Larry Dean, two-time Spirit of Billy Connolly nominee Kim Blythe, and Fred MacAulay makes a welcome return to the stage with Good Evening. Mark Thomas will also be reflecting on his 40 years in stand-up comedy, multi award-winning Laura Lexx brings her new show Yo-Yo, while relative newcomers Grace Campbell and Sophia Wren bring their latest hours to the festival.

Aberdeen Comedy Festival will also welcome Susan Calman and Russell Howard when they stop off at the Music Hall as part of their UK tours. Author, podcaster and award-winning stand-up comedian Alasdair Beckett-King proves why he's the King of Crumbs, Balloonatic brings a touch of magic in a visually arresting family show, while Janet Street Porter is still off the leash at 80! in a programme that will tickle everyone's fancy.

Looking ahead to this year's event, Aberdeen Performing Arts CEO/Creative Director Sharon Burgess said: "This year's Aberdeen Comedy Festival packs in comedy genius from start to finish across three laughter-filled weekends, meaning even more opportunities to enjoy your favourite comedians, discover the next big thing and soak up the atmosphere across the city. We can't wait to welcome everyone to join us for what is shaping up to be an unforgettable festival."

Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2026 will take place Saturday 19 September to Sunday 4 October at Aberdeen Performing Arts spaces and venues across the city.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming