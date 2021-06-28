Scottish Theatre Company Bunbury Banter Announces Immersive Interactive Thriller, THE SILENCED

The Silenced is an immersive, interactive thriller set in Dumfries and Galloway that whisks you away from your everyday life and plunges you into a thrilling, real time, four-week long story full of exciting twists and turns.

MacEwan Sandars has disappeared. Can you find him before it's too late?

The first 48hrs are the most crucial...

The clock is ticking...

Created by the award-winning Bunbury Banter - known for their site-specific, multi-sensory, immersive productions - The Silenced blends theatre and technology to create an immersive, digital experience for teams of six people. Played via smartphone, each team member will receive individual clues which they will have to work together to solve. Starting on 9 August, clues will be shared over four weeks as teams collaborate to uncover the truth.

Incorporating live performance, audio clues and messages, as well as a rich background world to explore online, audiences will be sucked into a gripping and exciting mystery as they try to solve the disappearance of MacEwan Sanders, uncovering twists and turns at every corner. Get ready to unpick clues, solve puzzles and unravel this story full of suspense, intrigue and uncertainty. Nothing is as simple as it seems in this Scandi-noir theatrical production.

The Silenced will evoke the landscape, folklore and history of Dumfries and Galloway within its mysteries. In a time where we have all been more isolated and turning to digital methods of communication, families and friends will be able to experience the interactive journey together. While one team member must be local to D&G, they can collaborate with up to five team members across the country to help solve the case. Choose your own team or Bunbury Banter can help select a team for you to discover the truth, but be careful who you trust.

The Silenced is created by Bunbury Banter and Martin McCormick, with scenes by Martin McCormick and is produced by Bunbury Banter. The cast includes Alison Peebles, Phil McKee, Crawford Logan, Irene Allan, Brian James O'Sullivan and Chloe Hodgson; with a supporting local cast from Dumfries and Galloway.

Ali Anderson-Dyer, Bunbury Banter's Artistic Director said: "We are thrilled to bring you our latest production of The Silenced. We devised and created it in response to the lockdowns and the feeling of isolation which the last year has brought, to all of us. The Silenced is designed to offer space for our audience to connect with their friends and loved ones, through a shared experience, and for them to explore the fun of participating in something exciting, unique and truly ground-breaking"

Tickets are available to buy now for teams of six players. Visit bunburybanter.com.