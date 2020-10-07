Scottish Government Orders Edinburgh International Festival to Make Improvements to Diversity in its Programming

This comes after claims were made that women, disabled acts, and artists of color were overlooked in this year’s online programme.

The Edinburgh International Festival has been ordered to improve diversity in its programming by the Scottish Government, Edinburgh News reports.

This comes after claims were made that women, disabled acts, and artists of color were overlooked in this year's online programme. The event will be monitored in the future to ensure it makes improvements.

Formal complaints made to culture secretary Fiona Hyslop and Iain Munro, chief executive of the government's arts quango, Creative Scotland urged them to take steps to "ensure positive change happens and that this organisation is held accountable for their unethical working and programming."

The festival responded, saying: "We make no excuses for our shortcomings and recognize that we are not yet where we want to be."

EIF director Fergus Linehan and executive director Francesca Hegyi said: "Whilst we have made significant progress in some matters relating to diversity and inclusion over recent years, we know it isn't enough."

Read more on Edinburgh News.

Shows View More Scotland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You