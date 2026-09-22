SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE to Present Six New Plays in Scotland

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Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST) is back with another brand new bill, featuring a selection of specially-chosen plays - combining drama, comedy and thought-provoking themes.

SAST will be showcasing six new short productions as part of a 90-minute show at The Gilded Saloon, Edinburgh, on Wednesday 7th October and The Boardwalk, Glasgow, on Thursday 8th October.

As an added bonus, the Glasgow date opens with a set from performance poet Cat Cochrane.

Founded in 2015 by Tom Brogan and Karen Barclay, SAST has built a self-financing platform for new Scottish writing, producing over 200 plays from more than 100 writers to date.

The format is simple: a night of short, sharp plays by different writers - giving each one just enough time to make its case before the next comes on.

'We have a typically eclectic bill for these shows,' said producer Tom Brogan. "This selection of plays goes from a Victorian workhouse to a waiting room to a game show with a body count.

'We find our writers have so many different stories they want to tell and we enjoy programming them all together. We firmly believe that - although it's a cliché - there is something for everyone in our shows. If you don't like a play don't worry there's another one along in 10 minutes.

'This is our first time at The Boardwalk in Glasgow and only our second time in the city since 2020. We're excited to be performing at such a great venue and we've even managed to squeeze in a support act that evening.

'Whether you're a newcomer to plays or a long-term theatre fan, please come along - we're committed to offering affordable, accessible live entertainment for all.'

Please note, the plays contain strong language and adult themes - recommended for audiences 16+.

Seahorses by Alan Muir

Two strangers collide in the wee hours of the morning - crossing paths and boundaries as they trade insults and scrap for common ground. As barbs give way to buried secrets, both discover that some silences aren't meant to be broken - they need to be smashed.

Disclosure by Carl Pickard

A cheesy Halloween special of a tacky game show takes a sinister turn when its two contestants reveal they know rather more about the host than they're letting on. Pitch-black comedy with a serious sting in its tail.

Not The Usual Suspect by Gillian Massey

A police interrogation over an alleged wildlife crime goes hilariously wrong. A farce about believing the story you're told.

Coarse Cut by C M Buckland

Scotland, 1834: a self-important doctor visits a dying young workhouse inmate hoping to recruit her body for his anatomy school. She has other ideas. A dark comedy about power, poverty and who gets to be treated as human.

Cogs by Alasdair I Shaw

In a quiet bar, two old friends nurse their drinks and argue over whether to keep hiding or fight back. One of them can supposedly see the future and the other wants to use that gift before it gets them both killed.

Je ne Regrette Rien (My Life in the Theatre) by Euan Ruddick

Ageing character actor Gideon Fairchild holds court for one night only, gin in hand, looking back over a career, and a life, lived loudly and without apology.

THE CAST

The team of actors are Karen Bartke, Gregory Bonnar, Sarah Dochery, James Keenan, Frazer Kirkland, Gillian Massey and Saffron J Mullen.

GLASGOW OPENING ACT

Cat Cochrane (poet) is a writer and performance poet from Glasgow. Dipping in and out of the west of Scotland patois, her storytelling delves into working-class dreams and sensibilities. Cat's first book of short stories and poems, Sugartown, was published in 2023, while her latest poetry collection, Sweet Tease, followed in 2024. She is currently working on a new book and photography project, Glasgow Hairdressing and Barber's Tales. Instagram: @catcochrane_writer

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