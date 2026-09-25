Cast Set For CINDERELLA at Citizens Theatre

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A fun twist on the much-loved fairytale, Cinderella will run at the Citizens Theatre from 28 November to 31 December 2026. Directed by Joanna Bowman and written by Stuart Paterson, Cinderella is the must-see festive family show this year. Following the success of the 2025 production of Beauty and the Beast - which is nominated for Best Show for Children & Young People at the UK Theatre Awards and won the CATS Award for the same category earlier this year - the Citizens Theatre continues its festive tradition with a brand-new take on a classic fairytale, promising magic, mischief and plenty of family fun.

It's nearly time for the Prince's ball, but poor Cinderella is working her fingers to the bone in the cold and dark kitchens thanks to her cruel and greedy step-sisters' nasty tricks. Luckily, Cinderella has some new friends, and a little magic, to help her get to the ball and win the heart of the Prince. But does her heart's true desire lie closer to home?

About the Cast

Molly Geddes takes on the role of Cinderella. Following on from a busy 2025 with Sally Reid's Water Colour and two Wonder Fools productions (Alright Sunshine and Tether), Molly is a Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate and a passionate activist within the Violence Against Women & Girls sector. She has also appeared in The Bombing of Pan AM 103 (World Productions) and Dinosaur (Two Brothers/BBC3/Hulu).

Claire Dargo, known to wider audiences as Gloria Bell in The Ridge and Karen Connolly in River City, plays the role of Claudia, the scheming stepmother with her daughters Claudine and Claudette portrayed by Hannah Visocchi (starring in soon to be released The Undertow on Netflix and known to Citz audiences from her role in Moonset) and Emma Mullen (known for Shetland, Millie McCraig in the upcoming Legacy of Spies and her extensive stage work including starring as Sophie in Mamma Mia! in London's West End).

The cast also includes Leandro Daniel as Prince and Callum Geddes as Callum. Keith Macpherson will play King/Father, known for his work at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and his long association with the Citizens Theatre from his appearances in several TAG productions. Sergeant Puff is portrayed by Michael Dylan, whose recent stage credits include Fish at A Play, A Pint and A Pie and James Brining's The Seagull.

Completing the ensemble will be understudies Mhairi Watt and Angus Bhattacharya, both recent graduates of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Working alongside director Joanna Bowman are designer Jess Worrall, composer John Patrick Elliot, lighting designer Lizzie Powell, choreographer and movement director Jack Webb and clown director and magician Tim Licata.

Director Joanna Bowman said: “We're making a Citz Christmas show packed with joy, delight and music, with a heavy dose of spectacle and surprise. I am overjoyed with the ensemble we have assembled for this production, a group of performers who bring energy, talent and playfulness to the stage, alongside a wonderfully imaginative and inventive creative team. There's magic, mischief and music galore, yet at the heart of the story is a young woman discovering what she really wants for herself. I am so looking forward to sharing Cinderella with audiences this festive season.”

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