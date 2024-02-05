Review: TRANSATLANTIC SESSIONS, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Transatlantic Sessions has long been one of the highlights of the Celtic Connections programme and I can't think of a more perfect show to round off the festival with. Due to overwhelming demand, the event ran for two sold-out performances this year.

Transatlantic Sessions explores the connection in music between Scotland, Ireland and the United States with a host of musicians and guest singers. We are joined by country music royalty- Carlene Carter, daughter of June Carter and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. With charming anecdotes about her family and growing up around music, she performs her own songs as well as "Wildwood Flower" and "Ring of Fire".

Another wonderful performer of the evening is Americana singer Lindsay Lou. Alongside Scots Trad Music Awards Gaelic Singer of the Year, Kim Carnie and Belfast-based folk singer-songwriter Joshua Burnside the talent onstage is exceptional.

The house band for the concert is headed up by Aly Bain and Jerry Douglas and it is clear that this is a well-oiled machine. The group have such a natural rapport with each other and it is a joy to watch. Carlene Carter remarks that after just one show together, this group felt like family.

While it is always sad to say goodbye to this glorious festival, there is no better way to end it than with 3 hours of incredible music from world-class performers.