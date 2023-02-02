Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow

Few musicals have to prewarn you multiple times to behave yourself. To consider those around you before getting so emotional your night out at the theatre turns into a West End audition. When the music choices are the songbook of Whitney Houston , it can be difficult to not become the queen of the night and start dancing in the aisles.

The Bodyguard is a passionate tale of a former Secret Service agent hired to be the bodyguard of a famous actress and singer who is currently under threat from an unknown stalker. When released in 1992, the movie became the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

A star vehicle for the late great global superstar Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron. And strutting into those knee-high boots for this production of the touring musical is The Pussycat Dolls, and TV star Melody Thornton. This lead role is that of a pop legend on the rise, and when Thornton starts to sing her voice showcases exactly why she was picked for the role. Maybe it is caused by the heightened tension of the production but acting wise if she was to relax into the role a little it would feel more natural.

Ayden Callaghan makes a strong Frank Farmer, but there is a slight distance in chemistry between himself and Thornton.

One of the standout stars of the show is Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron. An absolute musical theatre star, giving goosebumps on every note, and pulling on your heartstrings with her acting.

Tapping into the rising True Crime market, the stalker played by Marios Nicolaides is well acted, but highly fetishized. Spending the show either shirtless or pointing his weapon at the audience.

Overall, the acting is quality but highly dramatic and glamourous like an 80's American soap opera.

An electric ensemble does fill the stage with powerful routines. And the big concert numbers are guaranteed to make you start dancing in your seat.

The story moves at a fast pace, not focused on small details. Frank Farmer just needs to look at a someone and they fall head over heels in love with him. However, it is easy to follow and a gripping thriller full of suspense.

Tim Hatley's set and costume design is beautiful yet has a scaled back look to it in parts. The opening number highlights the dynamic stage with a bang, but in some numbers the sets potential feels underused.

What makes the musical an incredible night out is the amazing catalogue of hits performed. Including the Academy Award nominated "Run to You" and "I Have Nothing", as well as smash hits from the film "I Will Always Love You", "I'm Every Woman" and "Queen of the Night". Then to make things even more fierce the show is sprinkled with Whitney Houston's discography of anthem after anthem.

The Bodyguard The Musical is a thrilling night out of phenomenal music and exciting storytelling. Make sure you run to your local box office and grab a ticket before they have nothing left.

The Bodyguard Musical runs at The Kings Theatre Glasgow until 4 February, then continues on a UK tour.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas