Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow

Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow

The Bodyguard Musical runs at The Kings Theatre Glasgow until 4 February, then continues on a UK tour.

Feb. 02, 2023  
Review: THE BODYGUARD MUSICAL, The Kings Theatre, Glasgow Few musicals have to prewarn you multiple times to behave yourself. To consider those around you before getting so emotional your night out at the theatre turns into a West End audition. When the music choices are the songbook of Whitney Houston, it can be difficult to not become the queen of the night and start dancing in the aisles.

The Bodyguard is a passionate tale of a former Secret Service agent hired to be the bodyguard of a famous actress and singer who is currently under threat from an unknown stalker. When released in 1992, the movie became the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

A star vehicle for the late great global superstar Whitney Houston as Rachel Marron. And strutting into those knee-high boots for this production of the touring musical is The Pussycat Dolls, and TV star Melody Thornton. This lead role is that of a pop legend on the rise, and when Thornton starts to sing her voice showcases exactly why she was picked for the role. Maybe it is caused by the heightened tension of the production but acting wise if she was to relax into the role a little it would feel more natural.

Ayden Callaghan makes a strong Frank Farmer, but there is a slight distance in chemistry between himself and Thornton.

One of the standout stars of the show is Emily-Mae as Nicki Marron. An absolute musical theatre star, giving goosebumps on every note, and pulling on your heartstrings with her acting.

Tapping into the rising True Crime market, the stalker played by Marios Nicolaides is well acted, but highly fetishized. Spending the show either shirtless or pointing his weapon at the audience.

Overall, the acting is quality but highly dramatic and glamourous like an 80's American soap opera.

An electric ensemble does fill the stage with powerful routines. And the big concert numbers are guaranteed to make you start dancing in your seat.

The story moves at a fast pace, not focused on small details. Frank Farmer just needs to look at a someone and they fall head over heels in love with him. However, it is easy to follow and a gripping thriller full of suspense.

Tim Hatley's set and costume design is beautiful yet has a scaled back look to it in parts. The opening number highlights the dynamic stage with a bang, but in some numbers the sets potential feels underused.

What makes the musical an incredible night out is the amazing catalogue of hits performed. Including the Academy Award nominated "Run to You" and "I Have Nothing", as well as smash hits from the film "I Will Always Love You", "I'm Every Woman" and "Queen of the Night". Then to make things even more fierce the show is sprinkled with Whitney Houston's discography of anthem after anthem.

The Bodyguard The Musical is a thrilling night out of phenomenal music and exciting storytelling. Make sure you run to your local box office and grab a ticket before they have nothing left.

The Bodyguard Musical runs at The Kings Theatre Glasgow until 4 February, then continues on a UK tour.

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas




Aberdeens Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023 Photo
Aberdeen's Stories Inspire the World Premiere of New Commissions at Spectra 2023
New work is set to take centre stage in amongst a packed Spectra programme as Aberdeen audiences will be the first to enjoy some of the spectacular new artworks, each drawing inspiration from the city in different ways, that have been specially commissioned for this year's festival.
New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre Photo
New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival and a sell-out January run at Soho Theatre; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019) Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard back for a further 5 dates in March.
Review: THE LAVENDER HILL MOB, Theatre Royal, Glasgow Photo
Review: THE LAVENDER HILL MOB, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
This side-splittingly funny, fast-paced comedy tells the story of Henry Holland, an unassuming bank clerk who dreams of stealing the van full of gold bullion he drives across London each day. When Henry learns that his new lodger makes Eiffel Tower paperweights out of lead, he devises a plan to make his dream a reality. It’s a golden opportunity to pull off the crime of the century, they’d have to be fools to mess it up …
Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow Photo
Get Off Live Comedy Fundraiser Comes To The Stand In Glasgow
Get Off Live Comedy is an industry born and funded independent HR that aims to eradicate sexual harassment in the industry we love. This fundraising gala is part of a number of incredible benefits that have taken place this year to support the initiative.

From This Author - Adam Robinson


Review: THE CHER SHOW, The Kings Theatre GlasgowReview: THE CHER SHOW, The Kings Theatre Glasgow
September 28, 2022

When a musical has to provide a pre-show warning of flashing lights, loud music and strobing effects, you know that’s a recipe for a wonderful night out for those who are strong enough. What would you expect from a musical based on a legendary global artist who does not have the term “subtle” in her vocabulary.
BWW Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, Edinburgh PlayhouseBWW Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL, Edinburgh Playhouse
December 8, 2021

Heathers The Musical is a dark comedy, with the emphasis on the dark, making the comedy at times uncomfortable. A horror story in bold colours and bright songs. Yet it is surprising how entertaining and enjoyable a show can be with a story so unlikeable.
share