Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre

After a 20-year intermission, the classic Scottish play returns for a national tour.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month Photo 4 GUYS & DOLLS 2023 London Cast Recording to be Released This Month

Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre A frontrunner of Scottish school curricula, Ann Marie Di Mambro’s Tally’s Blood has a bit of everything – history, humour, tragedy, romance and disturbingly contemporary social critiques.

We meet the Pedreschis, an Italian family living in Glasgow during the outbreak of World War II. Uncle Massimo, Aunt Rosinella and Uncle Franco bring up their niece Lucia, who sparks a powerful friendship with local ‘Scotch boy’ Hughie Devlin.

The piece spans across the 1930s to 50s, from a Glaswegian shop to the Italian countryside. We witness romance, war backlash, language barriers, violence, death, racism, sexism, and the unbreakable human connections that withstand it all. Reflective of Di Mambro’s Italian upbringing in Scotland, the piece is immensely heart-warming and authentic, yet not overly gushy. The actors do a phenomenal job of depicting passing time – Craig McLean’s Hughie and Chiara Sparkes’ Lucia slickly transform from tantrum-prone wide-eyed children into fully-grown, starry-eyed young adults.

Fraser Lappin’s set design is simple, effective and undeniably Scotland – sporting staple Glaswegian sandstone walls, we see a recognisable home patio surrounded by multipurpose ginger ale box crates. Glasgow transforms into an Italian villa by replacing double-paned windows with turquoise wooden window shutters. Wayne Dowdeswell’s lights and Hilary Brooks’ sound create a strong sense of atmosphere, particularly during a racist attack on Massimo’s shop.

Under Ken Alexander’s direction, the small cast are phenomenal - yet it is Carmen Pieraccini’s Rosinella who steals the show. Complimented strongly by Andy Clark’s humble Massimo, she is warm and hilarious yet severe and fiery. Through a fused Glaswegian and Italian accent, she presents someone desperately clinging to her Italian roots amid a culture she does not identify with.

Contrastingly, Paul James Corrigan’s Franco identifies as British first and foremost. He brings a charming, likeable ease to the character believably enamoured of Hughie’s sister Bridget (Dani Heron). To Rosinella’s dismay, Franco even enlists in the British army - this contrast of perspectives sparks an important debate: what does it mean to be Scottish? How does one truly ‘assimilate’ into other cultures? What holds us together in a multicultural society and – more pertinently – what drives us apart?

An important must-see at Perth Theatre this month.

Tallys Blood is at Perth Theatre until 30 September.

Photo Credit: Mihaela Bodlovic




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh Photo
Review: RACHEL FAIRBURN: SHOWGIRL, The Stand, Edinburgh

Rachel (“Very much the rock’n’roll star of British comedy”- Rolling Stone) - (“Fairburn delivers…with sadistic glee” – Guardian) - (“Mouth Almighty” – Her Friends) is back with a brand-new tour for 2023. She’ll be casting her acerbic eye over everything from your children to her pretentious new alcohol-free life (accurate at time of writing). She’s worried though. Has she mellowed a bit? She carries a lucky crystal now. Catch her before she disappears to the countryside with only joss sticks and taxidermy for company.

2
Review: COAST, Oran Mor Photo
Review: COAST, Oran Mor

Half-siblings, Jay and Kay, are on a road trip travelling overnight from Glasgow. After growing up apart, the recently united pair are heading for the coast down south, to go camping for a few nights and get to know each other better.

3
Deafinitely Theatre Announces THE PROMISE A Story Of A Deaf Woman Living With Dementia Photo
Deafinitely Theatre Announces THE PROMISE A Story Of A Deaf Woman Living With Dementia

DEAFINITELY THEATRE announces 'The Promise,' a story of a deaf woman living with dementia. Co-produced with Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, this new piece of writing is directed by Paula Garfield and written by Melissa Mostyn. Performances run from April to May 2024.

4
Open Letter To Creative Scotland In Support Of Lammermuir Festival Signed By 362 Musicians Photo
Open Letter To Creative Scotland In Support Of Lammermuir Festival Signed By 362 Musicians, Composers, and More

The Lammermuir Festival 2023 came to a close this week while urgently working to secure its future. Read the open letter in support of the festival here!

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a world citizen with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is currently pursuing another in English Literature. She loves everything theatre-related and is excited to be writing for B... Mary Baillie">(read more about this author)

Review: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth TheatreReview: TALLY'S BLOOD, Perth Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LIFE SPORADIC OF JESS WILDGOOSE, Above At Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LIFE SPORADIC OF JESS WILDGOOSE, Above At Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ICE HOLE: A CARDBOARD COMEDY, The Grand at Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ICE HOLE: A CARDBOARD COMEDY, The Grand at Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens StockbridgeEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LAWRENCE CHANEY – OVERWEIGHT AND OVER IT!, Saint Stephens Stockbridge

Videos

Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You