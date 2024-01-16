Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre

Shrek The Musical runs until 20 January

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 1 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Had a Poltergeist in My House
Open Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Photo 3 Open Auditions Announced for Role of Tina Turner in TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook Photo 4 Jodie Comer to Narrate PRIMA FACIE Audiobook

Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre

Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre

Shrek the Musical is based on the 2001 Dreamworks animated film. Opening on Broadway in 2008, Shrek the Musical then ran in the West End from 2011 to 2013 and has embarked on several UK tours.

Aged just seven, as per ogre tradition young Shrek is sent away from his parents to live in a swamp. Years later as an adult, Shrek (Anthony Lawrence) enjoys the solitude and is furious when all fairytale characters are evicted from their homes in Duloc and set up camp in his swamp. The eviction was enforced by Lord Farquaad so Shrek sets off to challenge him, meeting his new best pal Donkey (Brandon Lee Sears) on the way. 

Lord Farquaad is played brilliantly by James Gillan who dials up the camp for the role. With perfect comedic timing and even more perfectly styled hair, he sets out on his mission to become King. He sets his sights on Princess Fiona, a young woman trapped in a dragon-guarded tower as his bride-to-be. When Shrek arrives in Duloc, Lord Farquaad seizes the opportunity to have Shrek rescue Princess Fiona (Joanne Clifton).

Shrek is hardly the knight in shining armour that Princess Fiona expected but they have more in common than you might think. Lawrence and Clifton work really well together and seem to be having a lot of fun with the roles.

What lets Shrek the Musical down a bit is the music. "Big Bright Beautiful World" and "Let Your Freak Flag Fly" are the only memorable original songs and the well-known "I'm A Believer" gets the best response of the night. It's a shame as there are excellent vocals from the whole cast, with special mention for Cherece Richards as the Dragon who blew everyone away. 

The lacklustre songs mean that the pacing of this show is a bit off. We go from high-energy ensemble numbers to filler songs that seem to serve little purpose. 

This is a good family show that has the production values and talent to keep the adults interested and every fart joke was met with uncontrollable giggles from the younger members of the audience. If you're a fan of the movie, it's pretty likely you're going to have a good time at Shrek the Musical

Photo credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
Tortoise In A Nutshell Announces RAGNAROK Tour, 3 February - 28 March Photo
Tortoise In A Nutshell Announces RAGNAROK Tour, 3 February - 28 March

Experience the World Premiere of RAGNAROK, a collaboration between Tortoise in a Nutshell and Figurteatret i Nordland. This highly anticipated tour will be hitting Scottish theatres from Feb to Mar. Don't miss it!

2
Glasgow International Comedy Festival Reveals Full Lineup Photo
Glasgow International Comedy Festival Reveals Full Lineup

Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF) has today revealed its full 2024 programme.

3
The most international show coming to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival Photo
The most international show coming to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival

In this insider’s guide to his eccentric homeland, award-winning comedian Sully O’Sullivan answers all the questions about New Zealand you didn’t know to ask in the first place...

4
GICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB Interview Photo
GICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB Interview

The hilarious comedy play Sad Girls Club is back at GICF and better than ever! So get the gals, get the wine and lets have some fun being sad!

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: SHREK THE MUSICAL, King's TheatreReview: SHREK THE MUSICAL, King's Theatre
Glasgow International Comedy Festival Reveals Full LineupGlasgow International Comedy Festival Reveals Full Lineup
The most international show coming to the Glasgow International Comedy FestivalThe most international show coming to the Glasgow International Comedy Festival
GICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB InterviewGICF: SAD GIRLS CLUB Interview

Videos

THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW Video
THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Performs 'Home' on THE VIEW
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee Video
Watch Kyle Taylor Parker Give a Sneak Peek of KTP's Juke Joint Jubilee
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced! Video
SHUCKED Says Goodbye to Broadway; Movie Announced!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared in Scotland Paddy Young: Hungry, Horny, Scared
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch in Scotland Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think) in Scotland Steve Bugeja: Self Doubt (I Think)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
Adam Flood: Remoulded in Scotland Adam Flood: Remoulded
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/16-3/16)
Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am! in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/11-3/12)
Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders in Scotland Amy Matthews: I Feel Like I'm Made of Spiders
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/25-2/25)
Sam Campbell: Wobservations in Scotland Sam Campbell: Wobservations
Monkey Barrel Comedy (3/06-3/10)
Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress in Scotland Vittorio Angelone: Work In Progress
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/07-6/07)
Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour in Scotland Alexandra Haddow: Not My Finest Hour
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/17-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You