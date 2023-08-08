EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SASHA ELLEN: WHEN LIFE GIVES YOU ELLENS, MAKE ELLENADE, The Counting House

'It is impossible to not fall in love with Ellen’s storytelling, quick wit, and vibrant energy!'

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
What’s the worst date you’ve ever had? Can you remember the exact date it happened and recount the evening in every detail? Sasha Ellen can, and she’s going to tell you all about it!

Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade is a stand-up show in which Ellen takes us through her recent dating life, starting with the end of a five-year relationship. I had seen one of Ellen’s other shows, Character Building Experience, in London and was looking forward to seeing what her solo performance would be like.

Even before she steps on stage, Ellen is bubbly and bright, introducing herself and making conversation with the audience. She makes you feel like everyone is the room is friends with one another and we are all simply gathered around a cup of coffee (or a bottle of vodka!) listening to her dating stories and commiserating over terrible men.

From the very beginning, Ellen admits that she’s new to talking about dating apps, admitting that she used to be one of those comedians who made fun of people who had to resort to the internet to find love. But now, here she is, standing on stage and telling stories about the many dates she has been on in the past few months. 

In order to emphasise some points throughout her story, Ellen uses a presentation, cleverly covering up bits of dating app profiles and text messages to keep them a surprise before the big reveal. I particularly loved her bit about the range of hobbies you can select from on dating apps these days, including a hilarious bit about a man’s only interests being “Human Rights” and “Frisbee.” 

Ultimately, Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade is a delightful show that will hit especially hard if you have experience in the realm of online dating. Even if you haven’t, you’ll still love this show - It is impossible not to fall in love with Ellen’s storytelling, quick wit, and vibrant energy!

Sasha Ellen: When Life Gives You Ellens, Make Ellenade runs at The Counting House at 16:15 from 7 to 27 August (no performances on 8, 15, and 22 August)

Photo Credit: Karla Gowlett




Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

