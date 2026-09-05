Review: ONE HUNDRED VOICES, Citizens Theatre

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One Hundred Voices is a new theatre installation conceived by Nicola McCartney, which brings insight into the Scottish Care experience.

Upon entering the space, you are given a high-vis jacket with a new name and a headphone pack. In small groups, you move throughout the space as instructed by your headset.

Starting off in a small, welcoming home with the rain lashing down outside you are made to feel as though you’ve entered a cosy and safe space. Shortly after, you find yourself in an office space that is decidedly less welcoming. And so begins the disruption.

Narrators feed through information, and there are also songs and poems written by artists who are Care Experienced. Information is cut short, and without warning you are given conflicting instructions that don’t seem to make much sense, reflecting the upheaval that kids can face in the system.

It’s an incredibly moving piece, and the immersive experience really adds to that. Standing in these small spaces gives you a better understanding, as you instantly know what feels safe and comforting and where you feel unwelcome.

This is a beautifully designed piece of immersive theatre that puts you in the shoes of Care Experienced young people.

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