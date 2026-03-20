Review: MHAIRI BLACK: DIFFICULT SECOND ALBUM, Citizens Theatre

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As part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Mhairi Black previews her new show Difficult Second Album at the Citizens Theatre.

While politician-turned-comedian might not seem like the most natural career pathway, it quickly becomes clear that the two aren’t a million miles away from each other. Mhairi Black is a very confident speaker and she has a whole host of fascinating anecdotes about her former role as an MP.

The material is a mix of observational comedy, personal anecdotes and tales of her time in Parliament. While there isn’t a clear through-line, the material ties together well and flows naturally.

There’s a brief audience interaction at the start to check that we’re all on the same page (we are) before she starts on topics that are sometimes divisive and this brings a really nice sense of unity to the room.

Mhairi Black is a relaxed performer with great comedic timing, consistently bringing laughs throughout.

Reader Reviews

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