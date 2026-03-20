Review: MHAIRI BLACK: DIFFICULT SECOND ALBUM, Citizens Theatre
The Glasgow International Comedy Festival runs until 29 March
As part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Mhairi Black previews her new show Difficult Second Album at the Citizens Theatre.
While politician-turned-comedian might not seem like the most natural career pathway, it quickly becomes clear that the two aren’t a million miles away from each other. Mhairi Black is a very confident speaker and she has a whole host of fascinating anecdotes about her former role as an MP.
The material is a mix of observational comedy, personal anecdotes and tales of her time in Parliament. While there isn’t a clear through-line, the material ties together well and flows naturally.
There’s a brief audience interaction at the start to check that we’re all on the same page (we are) before she starts on topics that are sometimes divisive and this brings a really nice sense of unity to the room.
Mhairi Black is a relaxed performer with great comedic timing, consistently bringing laughs throughout.
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