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Review: MHAIRI BLACK: DIFFICULT SECOND ALBUM, Citizens Theatre

The Glasgow International Comedy Festival runs until 29 March

By: Mar. 20, 2026
Review: MHAIRI BLACK: DIFFICULT SECOND ALBUM, Citizens Theatre Image

Review: MHAIRI BLACK: DIFFICULT SECOND ALBUM, Citizens Theatre Image

As part of the Glasgow International Comedy Festival, Mhairi Black previews her new show Difficult Second Album at the Citizens Theatre. 

While politician-turned-comedian might not seem like the most natural career pathway, it quickly becomes clear that the two aren’t a million miles away from each other. Mhairi Black is a very confident speaker and she has a whole host of fascinating anecdotes about her former role as an MP.

The material is a mix of observational comedy, personal anecdotes and tales of her time in Parliament. While there isn’t a clear through-line, the material ties together well and flows naturally. 

There’s a brief audience interaction at the start to check that we’re all on the same page (we are) before she starts on topics that are sometimes divisive and this brings a really nice sense of unity to the room.

Mhairi Black is a relaxed performer with great comedic timing, consistently bringing laughs throughout. 



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