Review: KIM BLYTHE: COWBOY, Citizens Theatre

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After 50+ performances in the Central Belt alone, it’s impressive that Kim Blythe has managed to sell out her biggest venue to date for her final performance of Cowboy. She mentions that several people are returning attendees, and she seems genuinely blown away by the love and support for this show.

Support for this gig comes from Amanda Dwyer and Chris Thornburn, who both prove huge hits and make this event seem like real value for money.

The premise of Cowboy is that, despite leaving her day job and doing comedy full-time, Kim Blythe has felt like she’s “just cowboying it” and isn’t really sure what she’s doing. For this performance at the Citz they’ve levelled things up, and the stage is dotted with props, which is a nice touch.

A natural on stage, she takes us through some anecdotes about where she’s been on tour, and there’s some really spectacular content about the Titanic museum in Belfast. It’s big, proper laughs as she hits out with a series of well-crafted gags. While the material would land well anywhere, it feels quite special to see this ‘home’ show because of some of the local references.

Cowboy is packed with brilliant anecdotes and Kim Blythe is an incredibly skilled comedian with her set up and delivery. At the end of the show, she sincerely thanks everyone for what she calls “the best gig of her life” and I suspect the audience would agree- it was an absolute belter.

Reader Reviews

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