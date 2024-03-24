Review: HOTDOG, Oran Mor, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hotdog is a new play written by Ellen Ritchie and directed by Becky Hope-Palmer and it is co-presented with Traverse Theatre and Macrobert Arts Centre.

Hotdog (Chloe-Ann Tylor) is a young woman who is determined to be the life and soul of the party. It's not a fancy dress party but she's bought a hotdog costume online. It's a little baffling when she barely has money for bus fare or a bottle of value lemonade but it becomes apparent she needs to set a distance between herself and the rest of the partygoers.

Ross Allan features as the Stage Hand and has some dialogue later in the show but this is very much Chloe-Ann Tylor's time to shine. And shine she does, Tylor is a whirlwind who deftly switches between fantastic comedic timing and then utter heartbreak. Completely captivating throughout, she takes us through the previous trauma that Hotdog experienced in this very same location.

The bravado of the costume provides a startling contrast with the vulnerability of this young woman who is struggling with what she went through. Hotdog is at times hilarious but devastating with an exceptional performance from Chloe-Ann Tylor.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan