Review: FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS, King's Theatre, Glasgow

The true story of the chart-topping Cornish buoy band

By:
Fisherman's Friends The Musical is based on the true story of a group of Cornish fishermen who shot to fame singing traditional sea shanties.

Rising at 4am every day, the men head out in the fishing boats and bond by singing songs that have been sung on the high seas for hundreds of years. When ex-talent scout Danny (Jason Langley) overhears their singing he makes it his mission to get the men a record deal and a performance at Glastonbury.

The heart of the group is their oldest member Jago (Robert Duncan). Married to his sweetheart Maggie (Susan Penhaligon) for 50+ years it is Jago that leads the group in song and has kept these traditions alive for so many years.

Jim (James Gaddas) is suspicious of Danny, not least because of his interest in his daughter Alwyn (Parisa Shahmir) and isn't keen to make money off the fishermen's brotherly bond. Financial crisis and a sense of adventure is enough to pique the interest of the other men and they go ahead with Danny's idea to record an album.

While the story is heartwarming and engaging, it is the vocal talent that really brings this show to life. The sea shanties are pitch-perfect and prompt audience foot stomping throughout. Shahmir gives a standout performance as Alwyn, a young woman who feels duty-bound to her small town after her mother left the family for the bright lights of London.

With strong performances and a captivating story, Fisherman's Friends the Musical is utterly charming from start to finish.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU