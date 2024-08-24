Review: EDINBURGH 2024: NINA ROSE CARLIN: SEEKING REPRESENTATION, TheSpace At Surgeons' Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Nevertheless, I persisted. That’s a Lea Michele quote, right?”

Nina Rose Carlin: Seeking Representation takes audience members on a journey to Hollywood with Carlin, who, with a guide on how to make it in the city that she found in the back of a car, is ready to become a star. The guide Carlin finds has six simple steps - The Old Fashioned Way, Find A Place to Live, Find An Agent, Get A Job, Seek Enlightenment and Seek Connections.

In Seeking Representation, Carlin is attempting to follow her dream to make it big and she is ready to give us the performance of her life. From getting a job as a barista at the Starbucks next to the Creative Arts Agency offices to auditioning for a role in The History of Feminism Part 2, Carlin keeps facing setbacks but refuses to let these get her down, continuing to follow the steps to reach the fame she covets.

While it is mostly Carlin monologuing to the audience, there are a few songs, including one about wanting to become a nepo baby and another about existential dread (don’t worry, there aren’t many dark moments in this show). The songs have precorded backing tracks and, while Carlin is a talented singer, the songs are pretty simple and repetitive, which was a bit disappointing compared to the vibrance of the rest of the show.

Carlin is fully aware of the stereotypes that come with a one-woman show and plays into them, allowing the audience to laugh with her and not at her. At one point, she declares, “I’m here because I’m an artist” before launching into what she claims will be a 28-minute dance interpretation piece (it’s only a few seconds long but it’s actually quite fun!).

Whenever she says her age, there is a censoring beep, a running gag throughout. There are a few modern references, including how she plans on starring in Hawk Tuak Girl the Musical in a few years. There is a little bit of audience participation in which audience members are brought on stage as casting agents, but it’s a quick moment so one should not be too concerned if they’re worried about being called on.

Ultimately, Nina Rose Carlin: Seeking Representation is a fun show that has some interesting takes on how much people are willing to sacrifice in order to gain fame and fortune. Carlin is a talented performer and it is fascinating to see her take on a satirical perspective of a character based on her own desires. As the ancient proverb says, “It’s a party in the USA,” and Carlin is certainly bringing some of that party to Edinburgh.

Nina Rose Carlin: Seeking Representation ran from 12 to 24 August (no performance 18 August) at 11:35 at theSpace at Surgeons’ Hall, Theatre 2.

