Review: EDINBURGH 2024: MICHAEL KUNZE: INFINITY MIRROR, Underbelly, Cowgate

“You’re only ever one hit away from a Tom Hanks sex party”

Walking into Michael Kunze: Infinity Mirror, audiences are greeted by Kunze himself, who is standing on the stage making sandwiches. After taking a few orders from audience members, he then begins some audience participation, tossing slices of fake ham into the audience and encouraging them to throw them like a Frisbee onto the slice of bread he is holding. There’s a chalkboard with the scores from previous audiences - my audience only managed to get one slice of ham on the bread, though we certainly tried!

Infinity Mirror, written and directed by Kunze, brings audiences into the world of Mitch Coony, a former actor who now makes Hollywood-themed sandwiches in a small sandwich shop. The show’s description tells us we are in for “a character comedy featuring sketches, songs and top-notch nonsense” and that is certainly accurate! Audience members learn how Coony got his start in Hollywood and skyrocketed to stardom with the help of his mentor, Tom Hanks, who hosts sex parties in his mansion.

The Tom Hanks sex party is never explained, and that actually makes it funnier, as it is truly hilarious to imagine the iconic actor hosting a huge sex party that could be compared to the circles of Hell in Dante’s Inferno. In a surprising choice that somehow makes complete sense, the sex party becomes the structure of the show as Coony takes us through the different levels of the party to show how he has gotten more and more famous.

The audience is treated to a range of storytelling including moments with lots of props, monologues by Kunze and even a multimedia presentation! There is also a great bit about the time Coony was in a boy band, which is quite fun for fans of Kunze who have seen him in a different show, Boy Band, that he performs in with two others. I loved getting to hear the song about a man wanting a woman’s body in a medical, not sexual way. Another highlight of the show is Coony’s relationship with his brother, who is definitely not a horse. Definitely not.

There is quite a bit of audience participation throughout the show, but no one is ever pressured into it, instead being welcomed to join if asked by Kunze. The person I saw the show with was chosen to portray Coony’s brother and it was delightful to see how Kunze interacted with another person on stage, having to react to unexpected actions while still keeping with the script.

Michael Kunze: Infinity Mirror is a silly yet smart character show that allows us to take a peek into the mind of one of Hollywood’s greatest actors. I would highly recommend taking a trip down to Coony’s sandwich shop if you’re given the chance!

Michael Kunze: Infinity Mirror ran until 25 August at Underbelly, Cowgate - Delhi Belly.

Photo Credit: Hudson Hughes

