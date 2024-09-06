Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ALEX PRESCOT: I'VE GOT A SONG ABOUT THAT, Laughing Horse @ City Cafe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Wait. Is this a song about toothbrushes?”

Alex Prescot: I’ve Got A Song About That has quite the explanatory title - Prescot, a musical comedian, claims to have a song for every situation, and he is here to prove it through a show. We begin with crowd work, with Prescot asking audience members a range of questions and identifying one audience member in the centre of the room, Paul, as the “epicentre of the audience.”

Over the hour, we are treated to what the show description declares to be “witted observational bangers” and “daft one-line ditties,” and I cannot help but agree with these descriptions. Some songs have some hilarious topics like not respecting seals and loving chickens, while others are a bit more heartfelt, including a sweet song about one of Prescot’s neighbours that did a fantastic job of telling a story in just a few moments. There is also a beautiful song about following dreams, in which Prescot comes to the realise that he has become like his hero, Tim Minchin, singing, “You’re doing it now,” when bringing up his own dreams. Prescot accompanies himself on both the keyboard and what he claims to be the “national instrument of YouTube,” the ukulele.

One of my favourite sections in the show is one where Prescot uses a PowerPoint presentation to go into detail on some different vinyl album covers, including one from The Mamas and the Papas. This particular album had absolutely ridiculous descriptions for each of the band members that Prescot comments on with glee, making for a fun break in between the songs. There is also another great moment involving a Venn Diagram of Finnish people, nuns, Hebrew slaves and people who like brunch, made funnier by the images Prescot has found and uses in the PowerPoint.

A highlight of shows like this that focus on crowd work is how the performer interacts with audience member, and I’ve Got A Song About That is no exception. When asking an audience member about his hairdresser and discovering that the audience member’s hairdresser is actually his uncle, Prescot begins the next song with apologies, as the song is about having a romantic relationship with your hairdresser.

Alex Prescot: I’ve Got A Song About That is a creative and fun hour of musical comedy from an incredibly talented performer. It is a fantastic show to start your day at the Fringe and I look forward to seeing more from Prescot in the future!

Alex Prescot: I’ve Got A Song About That ran until 25 August at the Laughing Horse @ City Cafe - Hollywood.

