Review: EDINBURGH 2024: ALEX KITSON: MUST I PAINT YOU A PICTURE?, Hoots @ Potterrow

“This show is about my biggest secret”

Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You A Picture? is a show with a strong hook - Kitson, who has been told to be more personal in his comedy, has a big secret, and he is going to reveal it by the end of the show. But, before that secret is revealed, we’re going to be treated to some fun standup comedy.

We begin by learning a bit more about Kitson as a person, with him starting the show by staring that, over the past month of performing, he has learned that his ADHD medication has a tendency to run out halfway through the show, apologising in advance to the audience. He then tells us about growing up in a small town in Devon, the place he returned to after the secretive incident he has referred to.

There are a surprisingly high number of topics discussed during the hour, including how Kitson finds it inspirational that Hitler of all people was able to get a girlfriend, his lack of trust in sex therapists and how every man has a secret desire to become a horse. That last bit is one of the highlights of the show, a recurring joke that comes back every so often to loud laughs. Kitson has some great facial expressions during the show, making for a compelling watch.

One of the main focuses of the show is Kitson’s love for America, with one of his childhood heroes being former President Barack Obama (The other hero? Bob the Builder). We learn about a trip he took to America in 2016, where he decided to travel across the country from Los Angeles, California to New York City.

Finally, as the show begins to draw to a close, we learn what Kitson’s secret is, and it involves the trip he took to America. Without going into spoilers on exactly what the secret is, the show takes a dark turn, but with the way Kitson discusses what happened to him, there isn’t the level of weight that one might expect from such a serious subject. The secret is not really connected to the rest of the show and really takes away from the comedy as a whole.

Ultimately, Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You A Picture? is a solid debut from Kitson about secrets, told with a decent balance of comedy and honesty that could be improved by having a stronger storyline throughout. I look forward to seeing what Kitson brings to the stage next.

Alex Kitson: Must I Paint You A Picture? ran until 25 August at Hoots @ Potterrow - Wee Yurt.

Photo Credit: George Smileham

