Review: DISNEY'S ALADDIN, Edinburgh Playhouse

After a successful run in London's West End and on Broadway, Disney's Aladdin embarks on its first UK tour- making its debut at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Based on the beloved film, the story takes place in the fictional city of Agrabah in the Middle East and centres around the loveable rogue Aladdin.

Aladdin (Gavin Adams) is an orphan who steals what he needs from the local market to get by. Princess Jasmine (Desmonda Cathabel) is the much-loved only daughter of the Sultan of Agrabah (Jo Servi) and the law states that she needs to marry a Prince in order to rule her kingdom. Time is running out as headstrong Jasmine has proved too much for every eligible suitor that has come to the palace.

Jafar (Adam Strong) is next in line to be Sultan if Jasmine doesn't find a match and results to sorcery to try and secure his place as ruler. He sends "street rat" Aladdin to retrieve a magic lamp for him that will grant three wishes but things don't quite go as planned for Jafar.

With Disney, you expect a spectacle but Aladdin truly does take your breath away. From the lavish set design by Bob Crowley to Casey Nicholaw's choreography and the classic songs, this production is genuinely flawless. The heart of the story is magic and there are a few lovely little illusions that delight an audience of all ages.

Yeukayi Ushe makes for the perfect genie with an otherworldly level of energy and excellent comedic timing. The musical highlights of the show are "Friend Like Me"; "Prince Ali" and "A Whole New World".

Absolutely nothing has been scaled back for this touring production, the cast is incredible and Disney's Aladdin is pure magic from start to finish.

Photo credit: Deen Van Meer