Review: BLOODBANK, Oran Mor

Bloodbank is a piece of new writing presented as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint spring/summer season. Bloodbank is written by Meghan Tyler and directed by Becky Hope Palmer.

Priya (Rehanna Macdonald) is a Conservative MP who visits a nurse called Caris (Lynsey-Anne Moffat) for some unusual procedures. Bonnie (Anna Russell-Martin) accidentally bursts in and discovers some information about Priya she would rather not have as public knowledge.

After learning that Bonnie is using a food bank for her family, Priya offers her an incentive. If she agrees to donate blood every two months, Priya will personally ensure that Bonnie receives a cheque to cover all of their food bills. Bonnie gladly agrees, knowing that her family will be taken care of and her own donation goes towards helping others. But exactly who is it helping? This show has been well cast as every actor is absolutely perfect for their role.

Priya is obsessed with staying young and beautiful- whatever it takes. Truly original, Bloodbank is a dark and twisty political thriller that is as brilliant as is it unsettling.



Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan