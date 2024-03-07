Review: AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Officer and a Gentleman is a jukebox musical based on the 1982 film of the same name with book by Douglas Day Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen and directed by Nikolai Foster.

Zack Mayo (Luke Baker) is a young man who has had a tough upbringing and doesn't know what to do with his life apart from following in his father's footsteps and joining the Navy. Under the watchful eye of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (Jamal Kane Crawford), he is tested to his limits during training.

Easing the tougher elements of training, Zack forms a close friendship with another officer candidate, Sid Worley (Paul French). The pair go to local bars and meet and fall in love with Paula Pokrifki (Georgia Lennon) and Lynette Pomeroy (Sinead Long).

The track listing includes much-loved songs such as "Material Girl"; "Livin' On A Prayer" and "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun". There are some brilliant vocals in the cast but something about the songs just doesn't quite click and they offer little to plot progression.

It doesn't shy away from the darker moments of the source material and Act Two is when things get a bit more gritty in the story. The pressure of training is too much for some officer candidates and romantic relationships are under great strain. The cast are all fantastic, particularly Jamal Kane Crawford as the no-nonsense Sergeant.

As the film is over forty years old, it feels ok to make a reference to the iconic ending of the film without fear of spoilers. If you're a fan of that classic "Up Where We Belong" moment- you will not be disappointed. It is executed brilliantly onstage.

This production will undoubtedly be a hit for lovers of the film and there's a lot of talent onstage to appeal to musical theatre lovers as well.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner