ROUGE Returns to the Fringe in August

Rouge, Australia's circus celebration of the sexy and subversive is heading back to the Fringe - bursting with erotic fun.

It's probably the only show where audiences can delight at the antics of three dancing unicorns and a dominatrix along with sensational acrobatics, operatic cabaret and tongue-in-cheek burlesque.

Delicious in its irreverence and fun, Rouge loves to break conventions, and does so with an abundant humour that has seen it win awards and international critical acclaim.

And as for accolades, Rouge was named Best Circus & Physical Theatre Show at Adelaide Fringe 2020, as well as at the 2019 FringeWorld Weekly Awards and 2018 Adelaide Fringe Weekly Awards.

Described as "circus for grownups" Rouge is presented by the Highwire Entertainment production house that specialises in circus and multi-artform performances and events worldwide.

Elena Kirschbaum, the show's director, said: "We love turning convention on its head, celebrating sexuality and putting on a breathtaking display of fast-paced circus skill. Right now audiences are in search of something fun and somewhere to unwind. That's Rouge in a nutshell."

Details

Venue: Assembly Hall, Main Hall (Venue 35)

Preview 4 August

Dates: 4-9, 11-16, 18-21 August

Time: 22:00

Duration: 60 mins

Ticket prices: £16.50 and £17.50, concession £15.50 and £16.50

Box office: https://assemblyfestival.com/home and 0131 623 3033

Advisory: Ages 18+

