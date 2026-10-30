Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
A Christmas Carol plays at The Lyceum from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh's production of A Christmas Carol. Stuart Bowman leads the company in the role of Scrooge; Dickens' infamous miser whose journey to find the true meaning of Christmas lies at the heart of this timeless tale.
Chill winds sweep through the gas-lit streets of Victorian Edinburgh as Dicken's beloved classic comes to life at The Lyceum this festive season. On Christmas Eve, three mystery spirits whisk Scrooge on a whirlwind journey through his past, present and future. Will he discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late?
Joining Stuart as Jacob Marley, Scrooge's late business partner, is John Macaulay. Ali Watt is Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's hardworking and compassionate employee.
Joining them are Stuart Edgar (Fred), Karen Fishwick (Mrs Cratchit), Jo Freer (Mrs Fezziwig) and Betty Valencia (Belle). In a cast and creative crossover role, Isaac Savage is both the production's Musical Director and forms part of the Ensemble. Completing the adult cast are Aron Dochard and Kirsty McDuff.
Photo: Credit Stuart Armitt
Isaac Savage
Kirsty Mcduff, Ali Watt
Isaac Savage, Karen Fishwick, Michael John McCarthy
Christmas Carol Company
Betty Valencia
John Macaulay, Ali Watt, Aron Dochard, Kirsty McDuff
Betty Valencia, Jo Freer
Kirsty Mcduff, Stuart Bowman
Mabel Strachan, Anna Allan, Isobel Finlay
Finn Craig
Isaac Savage, Finn Craig
Isaac Savage, John Macaulay
Karen Fishwick, Alfie Pleasance
Betty Valencia, Alife Pleasance
Thomas Graham, Karen Fishwick, Isaac Savage
Stuart Bowman, Karen Fishwick
Stuart Bowman and Company
Stuart Edgar, Stuart Bowman, Isobel Finlay
Stuart Edgar, Mabel Strachan
Stuart Bowman
Sam Payne, Robbie Mckellican
John Macaulay, Stuart Bowman
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol Costumes
Ali Watt, Aron Dochard
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