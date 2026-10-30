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Photos: Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

A Christmas Carol plays at The Lyceum from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Sunday 3 January 2027. 

By:

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh's production of A Christmas Carol. Stuart Bowman leads the company in the role of Scrooge; Dickens' infamous miser whose journey to find the true meaning of Christmas lies at the heart of this timeless tale.

Chill winds sweep through the gas-lit streets of Victorian Edinburgh as Dicken's beloved classic comes to life at The Lyceum this festive season. On Christmas Eve, three mystery spirits whisk Scrooge on a whirlwind journey through his past, present and future. Will he discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late? 

Joining Stuart as Jacob Marley, Scrooge's late business partner, is John Macaulay. Ali Watt is Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's hardworking and compassionate employee. 

Joining them are Stuart Edgar (Fred), Karen Fishwick (Mrs Cratchit), Jo Freer (Mrs Fezziwig) and Betty Valencia (Belle). In a cast and creative crossover role, Isaac Savage is both the production's Musical Director and forms part of the Ensemble. Completing the adult cast are Aron Dochard and Kirsty McDuff.

Photo: Credit Stuart Armitt

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Isaac Savage

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Kirsty Mcduff, Ali Watt

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Isaac Savage, Karen Fishwick, Michael John McCarthy

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Christmas Carol Company

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Betty Valencia

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John Macaulay

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John Macaulay, Ali Watt, Aron Dochard, Kirsty McDuff

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Betty Valencia, Jo Freer

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Kirsty Mcduff, Stuart Bowman

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Mabel Strachan, Anna Allan, Isobel Finlay

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Finn Craig

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Isaac Savage, Finn Craig

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Isaac Savage, John Macaulay

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Karen Fishwick, Alfie Pleasance

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Betty Valencia, Alife Pleasance

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Thomas Graham, Karen Fishwick, Isaac Savage

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Stuart Bowman, Karen Fishwick

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Stuart Bowman and Company

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Stuart Edgar, Stuart Bowman, Isobel Finlay

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Stuart Edgar, Mabel Strachan

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Stuart Bowman

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Sam Payne, Robbie Mckellican

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John Macaulay, Stuart Bowman

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A Christmas Carol

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A Christmas Carol Costumes

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Ali Watt

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Ali Watt, Aron Dochard

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James Brining

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