Photos: Inside Rehearsals for A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh's production of A Christmas Carol. Stuart Bowman leads the company in the role of Scrooge; Dickens' infamous miser whose journey to find the true meaning of Christmas lies at the heart of this timeless tale.

Chill winds sweep through the gas-lit streets of Victorian Edinburgh as Dicken's beloved classic comes to life at The Lyceum this festive season. On Christmas Eve, three mystery spirits whisk Scrooge on a whirlwind journey through his past, present and future. Will he discover the true meaning of Christmas before it's too late?

Joining Stuart as Jacob Marley, Scrooge's late business partner, is John Macaulay. Ali Watt is Bob Cratchit, Scrooge's hardworking and compassionate employee.

Joining them are Stuart Edgar (Fred), Karen Fishwick (Mrs Cratchit), Jo Freer (Mrs Fezziwig) and Betty Valencia (Belle). In a cast and creative crossover role, Isaac Savage is both the production's Musical Director and forms part of the Ensemble. Completing the adult cast are Aron Dochard and Kirsty McDuff.

Photo: Credit Stuart Armitt

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