Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED

This vibrant production is a coming-of-age romcom for today, which celebrates the poetry, humour and heart of Stevenson’s writing.   

Apr. 06, 2023  

This swashbuckling new production from the National Theatre of Scotland, adapted by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy, premiered at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock in March 2023 to 5* reviews and is now touring to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth, Newcastle and Brighton. 

Get a first look at photos below!

Kidnapped is a colourful new take on Stevenson's historical novella about David Balfour who leaves home for the first time and must grow up fast to solve a family mystery and take revenge on an evil assailant. This vibrant production is a coming-of-age romcom for today, which celebrates the poetry, humour and heart of Stevenson's writing.  

Co-created by Isobel McArthur and Michael John McCarthy, writer and musical supervisor of the Olivier award-winning Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), Kidnapped is packed full of 20th century pop music and 18th century romance, all performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians. 

"I don't believe it......I finally have a chance at a decent future - and my only surviving relative pays to have me knocked unconscious and forced onto a knackered old boat by a load of bloody... Pirates!" 

19-year-old Davie Balfour has never left home, never been kissed and never fired a gun. Armed with nothing but a hand-drawn map, he heads off on an adventure like no other - quickly realising that he has a lot of catching up to do. The production follows Davie on a journey of eye-opening discovery as he navigates murderous foes, Jacobite outlaws and the most inept crew of pirates this side of the Atlantic.   

This version of Kidnapped reframes the relationship between the central characters Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart as a romance, which is played out through their adventures across the Lowlands and Highlands of a Scotland still reeling from the aftermath of the 1745 Jacobite rebellion. Robert Louis Stevenson's wife, Frances, an American writer who supported her husband throughout his writing, also features in the production in the role of a spirit guide to the protagonist.  

The music - performed live - is arranged by Michael John McCarthy and will include well-loved songs including denim-clad Americana, late 90s love songs, art rock, protest anthems, 80s synth-pop, Gaelic folk song and more. 

Touring to Theatre Royal, Glasgow Wed 5 - Sat 8 April 2023, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Tue 11 - Sat 22 April 2023; Eden Court, Inverness Wed 26 - Sat 29 April 2023; Perth Theatre Wed 3 - Sat 6 May 2023 and Northern Stage, Newcastle Tues 9 - Sat 13 May 2023.  

Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED
xx

Fatima Jawara, Danielle Jam, Isaac Savage, Christina Gordon and David Rankine
Fatima Jawara, Danielle Jam, Isaac Savage, Christina Gordon and David Rankine

David Rankine
David Rankine

Fatima Jawara, Christina Gordon, Ryan J Mackay, Danielle Jam, Karen Young and David Rankine
Fatima Jawara, Christina Gordon, Ryan J Mackay, Danielle Jam, Karen Young and David Rankine

Isaac Savage, Christina Gordon, Ryan J Mackay, Karen Young, Malcolm Cumming and David Rankine
Isaac Savage, Christina Gordon, Ryan J Mackay, Karen Young, Malcolm Cumming and David Rankine

Malcolm Cumming, Karen Young, Christina Gordon, Isaac Savage, Ryan J Mackay and David Rankine
Malcolm Cumming, Karen Young, Christina Gordon, Isaac Savage, Ryan J Mackay and David Rankine

Malcolm Cumming and Ryan J Mackay
Malcolm Cumming and Ryan J Mackay

Isaac Savage
Isaac Savage

Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming
Ryan J Mackay and Malcolm Cumming

Malcolm Cumming
Malcolm Cumming

Ryan J Mackay
Ryan J Mackay

Christina Gordon
Christina Gordon

Fatima Jawara and Danielle Jam
Fatima Jawara and Danielle Jam

Christina Gordon, Danielle Jam, Karen Young and Kim Ismay
Christina Gordon, Danielle Jam, Karen Young and Kim Ismay

Ryan J Mackay and Grant O?Rourke
Ryan J Mackay and Grant O?Rourke

Ryan J Mackay
Ryan J Mackay

Kim Ismay
Kim Ismay




