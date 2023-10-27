Peter McPan flies into Glasgow and Aberdeen

Peter Pan comes to Scotland this December

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Peter McPan flies into Glasgow and Aberdeen

In preparation for his forthcoming battle with Captain Hook at Aberdeen's P&J Live and Glasgow's OVO Hydro, actor Jordan Conway popped into Slater's Menswear to ensure he was properly dressed for the occasion and when Captain Hook is played by Boy George, a fashion icon in his own right, who can blame him. 

Daredevil comedian Jordan, who recently did a skydive from 15,000 feet dressed as JM Barrie's much-lived Lost Boy, said: "I adore coming to Scotland, I've did Elf there last year and the audiences were really welcoming and out to enjoy themselves, which is as it should be. They were brilliant. 

"I'd never worn a kilt before and was amazed at how comfortable it was. It's also got me researching the clans to see if there's one that might have a Conway connection. It would be be great to discover I had my own family tartan... and who knows, I might even be the next Scott's Porridge Oats man one day. I'd love that."

Peter Pan - The Arena Spectacular from World's Biggest Panto flies into the P&J Live on 27 & 28 December and the OVO Hydro on 29 & 30 December and stars Boy George as Captain Hook with Jordan Conway as Peter Pan. 

Jordan Conway as Peter Pan Pic: Adrian Patrick / World's Biggest Panto




