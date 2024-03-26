PETER PAN Extends at The King's Theatre, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After last year’s record-breaking Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and with tens of thousands of tickets already sold for this Christmas, The King’s Theatre, Glasgow have announced additional dates for this year’s high-flying pantomime adventure, Peter Pan.

In partnership with Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, the venue have extended the run by an additional week. Audiences will now be able to enjoy performances beginning on Saturday 23rd November 2024.

The extended run marks the 60th anniversary of pantomime productions on stage at The King’s. The first Christmas production staged at the Bath Street venue in 1964 was A Wish for Jamie. Since then, the venue’s annual festive show has played host to legendary Scottish performers including Stanley Baxter, Gerard Kelly and more recently Elaine C Smith.

With the return of much-loved pantomime legends, Elaine C Smith as Mrs. Smee and Johnny Mac as Smee, this years’ diamond panto Peter Pan will include all the favourites from Neverland including Tinkerbell, Wendy, John, and Michael Darling.

As audiences at The King’s have come to expect, the pantomime will feature spectacular special effects, stunning sets and costumes and laugh-out-loud comedy and entertainment for all the family.

Theatre Director of King’s Theatre, James Howarth, said: ‘We are thrilled to be celebrating 60 years of panto at The King’s this year, bringing Peter Pan to the stage with our partners at Crossroads. With an extra week of performances allowing us to welcome even more audiences through our doors, this diamond anniversary panto promises to be a sparkling occasion for all ages.’

Tickets for Peter Pan are on sale now from £13. To book visit atgtickets.com/Glasgow