National Theatre of Scotland and Who Cares? Scotland Partner to Launch CARING SCOTLAND

Caring Scotland is a far-reaching creative oral history project that will document the lives and experiences of at least 100 members of the Care Experienced community in Scotland over a three-year period. The project will be delivered by National Theatre of Scotland in partnership with Who Cares? Scotland and funded with an award from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

In 2027, following a three-year period of consultation, workshops, interviews, research and development, the project will result in a large-scale touring immersive experience, created by a team of artists, for audiences across Scotland, as well as an oral history sound archive housed in perpetuity at the National Library of Scotland.

Caring Scotland is conceived by playwright and socially engaged theatre-maker, Nicola McCartney, who has extensive experience of the Care Experienced community, as a member of the Children's Panel and as a foster parent.Caring Scotland is a continuation of her creative practice and her ongoing research into the care system in Scotland, Nicola was commissioned in 2021 by National Theatre of Scotland to create Holding/Holding On as part of their Care in Contemporary Scotland – A Creative Enquiry programme.

As part of this programme playwright and dramaturg Nicola McCartney collaborated with Care Experienced adults and young people, community collaborators and care sector professionals resulting in a filmed reading of a work in progress script, which explored and gave voice to authentic narratives around Scotland's care system. The readings were subsequently performed at the Scottish Parliament during the Scottish Parliament's Festival of Politics in 2023.

Nicola McCartney's ongoing creative enquiry into Scotland's care system follows on from the Independent Care Review published in 2020 and at its centre, The Promise, a commitment to implement change demanded by the review to ensure that all children grow up ‘loved, safe and respected'.

“Everyone wants to be heard but fewer it seems are willing to do the hard work of listening to another person.” Nicola McCartney – RSE Post-Covid-19 Futures Commission.

Nicola's practice of active listening enables participants to take control of their narratives. Caring Scotland will empower the Care Experienced community by offering members a platform for their voices to be heard by the people of Scotland.

Louise Hunter, CEO of Who Cares? Scotland said, “We are really excited to be supporting Caring Scotland. As the only national membership organisation for Care Experienced people in Scotland we understand the power of storytelling and collective voice. Challenging stigma and reframing public perception around care experience are a key part of our strategic vision to secure a lifetime of equality, respect and love for Care Experienced people in Scotland. At the heart of our work are the rights of Care Experienced people and the power their voices have to bring about change. We can't wait to hear from the Care Experienced individuals who take part in this project, their stories deserve to be heard. Thank you to National Lottery players and National Theatre Scotland for bringing Caring Scotland to life.”

Paul Fitzpatrick, Director of Creative Engagement, National Theatre of Scotland said, “We're delighted that Caring Scotland has received this support thanks to National Lottery players. I am really looking forward to creating this project with the Care Experienced community across Scotland, and the new connections and relationships we will discover over the next three years. It wouldn't be possible without the expertise of our partners Who Cares? Scotland and the valued assistance from local authorities and other Scottish theatre organisations.”

Nicola McCartney, playwright and Caring Scotland lead artist said, “I'm equally honoured and excited to be leading this project which will amplify the voices of Care Experienced people and ensure their stories are available for future generations. Also, the opportunity to collaborate with six other artists to listen to these stories make an innovative immersive experience which gives audiences access to care experienced people's lives is a gift.”

The project will be supported by national Scottish partners including Dundee Rep Theatre, Citizens Theatre, Glasgow, Aberdeen Performing Arts alongside local authority social work departments with whom the theatres already have positive existing connections.

With The National Lottery Heritage Fund's support, the project will be open to all members of the Care Experienced community across Scotland to contribute to and take part in. The project aims to reframe public perceptions of Care Experienced young people in Scotland, as well as celebrating their achievements and potential.

100 Care Experienced people will be identified through introductory workshops who will work closely with artist facilitators, trained in a trauma-based approach, to create contributions for the digital archive and installation. Opportunities for participation will include creative writing workshops, artist residencies and other avenues for developing creativity and community empowerment.

The project will be co-created with the Care Experienced community. A Youth Advisory Group will be set up to advise on the delivery, and co-design the project.

Further information for potential participation is available by contacting Paul Fitzpatrick - Director of Creative Engagement at National Theatre of Scotland at paul.fitzpatrick@nationaltheatrescotland.com