Nathan Cassidy Brings Two Shows To This Year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Multi award-winning comedian Nathan Cassidy presents 2 new shows ‘Amnesia’ and ‘Fifty’.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Bits of comedy, no connections, TikTok ready.  Swipe up morons!

But as usual with Nathan, things aren’t always what they seem…

Nathan Cassidy: Amnesia - 29 bits of 2 minutes each that you will never remember.

Nathan Cassidy: Fifty - 50 bits of 1 minute each for his grandma’s 100th birthday.

‘Cassidy truly brought his A-Game this year…an incredible comedian making the best shows you could hope to see’  Carly-May Kavanagh, The Brighton Seagull May 2023

‘A classic, rollercoaster Fringe hour. Star in waiting...He is untouchable’ ★★★★  Bruce Dessau, The Times 2020

‘Well-crafted, very original and very funny… Clever, articulate… sometime scathing and cynical, but also touching and hopeful. Highly recommended.’ Joe Angella, Fringe Review 2022

‘An extraordinary story richly accessorised with laughter.  The best live comedy I have seen this August.’ Kate Copstick, The Scotsman 2020

Best Stand-up Winner Brighton Fringe 2022/2023

Best Solo Comedy Show Buxton Fringe Nominee 2021/2022

Best Comedy Greater Manchester Fringe Nominee 2021

Off West End Stage Awards Nominee 2021

Best Show Leicester Comedy Festival Nominee 2020

The only live show Edinburgh Fringe 2020

Nathan is the host of global hit podcasts Psycomedy and Daily Notes (pushing one million downloads) and star of Amazon Prime specials ‘Bumblebee’ and ‘Observational’.  In Nathan’s critically acclaimed, word of mouth hit show ‘Observational, everyone was talking about the magical surprise hidden within.  Will these shows have another, or is it just bits of unconnected comedy with no heart and no soul?  You’ll have to see them to find out!

Nathan Cassidy is an award-laden comedian with a multitude of accolades in the last 3 years.  Nathan was nominated for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival 2020 and was the only live performer at the Edinburgh Fringe the same year, and his show Bumblebee was a total sell out at the Edinburgh Fringe 2021 and was nominated for 3 awards that year including an Off West End Stage Award.  In 2022 Nathan won best standup at the Brighton Fringe and was also nominated for best show at the Buxton Fringe for the 7th time, and in 2023 he picked up the best standup award at The Brighton Fringe again.

Nathan Cassidy says ‘I wanted to do shows this year with depth, heart and soul, but I don’t think the audience wants that any more!  They just want bits, TikTok ready bits of comedy.  So here they are - 29 bits in ‘Amnesia’ and 50 bits in ‘Fifty'. But it’s the hardest thing for me, someone that is constantly seeking connection and soul.  That’s the thing that is seeping away - soul.  Maybe somewhere in one of these show I’ll find some soul.  Maybe together we’ll find something truly magical and uplifting… maybe!'

Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Fifty

Bar 50 (Alcove)

3rd-26th August (not 14) 20:30 (1hr)

Tickets from £5/PWYC on exit

Click Here

Amnesia

The Counting House (Lounge)

3rd-26th August (not 14) 22:15 (1hr)

FREE/PWYC on exit

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/nathan-cassidy-amnesia

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth




