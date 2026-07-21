NOTES: THE COMEDY B-SIDES to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Star-Studded Lineup

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Comedian, producer and Edinburgh obsessive Stephen Gordon (Mirror, LADBible) will bring Notes: The Comedy B-Sides - a late-night rotating format show - to Just the Tonic at The Caves, Edinburgh Fringe, 6th–30th August 2026.

In an era of meticulously rehearsed solo hours, Notes: The Comedy B-Sides pulls back the curtain on the messy, brilliant and chaotic process that comes before the polished show. Every comedian has a Notes app full of half-formed premises, 3am voice memos, and ideas that went somewhere unexpected and never made it into the hour. This is the show where four rotating comedians open their phones and perform them live - whether they're ready or not. A different lineup every night. The green room made public.

Acts confirmed: Abby Govindan, Adam Flood, Alex Kitson, Ali Woods, Alvin Bang, Bilal Zafar, Candace Bryan, Charlene Kaye, Cheryl Hurst, Chris Rutter, Ciaran Franco, Claire Cox, Craig Alexander, Dan McKenna, Dee Allum, Dom McGovern, Eva Peroni, Finlay Christie, Gabriel Panic, Gareth Waugh, Geoffrey Asmus, Gianmarco Soresi, Hannah Morton, Hasan Al-Habib, Ifrah Qureshi, Jack Brookmyre, James Gardner, Jenny Gorelick, Jess Fuchs, Jonno Johnson, Kate Hammer, Katie Boyle, Krystal Evans, Laurie Brewster, Layla Adam, Lucas Jones-Ho, Marc Jennings, Marjolein Robertson, Marty Gleeson, Matty Ross, Matt McDonald, Matthew Gallagher, Meka Mo, Milo Edwards, Nate Kitch, Patrick Monahan, Paul Hilleard, Pernille Haaland, Richard Stott, Robin Grainger, Roddy Gordon, Ruaridh Millar, Saiorse O'Hooligan, Sarah Roberts, Serena Thiel, Shannon Brooke, Sofie Hagan, Sophie McCabe, Struan Logan, Stuart Goldsmith, Susie McCabe, Tamsyn Kelly, Tattoo Dave, Tez Ilyas, Tom Ballard, Tony Cantwell, Valeria Vulpe, William Thompson, Yvette Segan, Zoe Wohlfeld.

Will the brave, bare-all acts find a fully formed idea hiding in plain sight? Will the voice memo from 2am last Tuesday turn out to be the funniest thing anyone in that room has ever heard? Or will it be a single word with three question marks and absolutely no context? At 23:40, in the most atmospheric room in Edinburgh, anything can happen - and that's exactly the point.

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