Andrew Scott and Jon Mackenzie Join 27 CLUB at Edinburgh Fringe

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Scottish musicians, Andrew Scott and Jon Mackenzie are set to join the cast of smash-hit rockumentary 27 Club heading to Edinburgh Fringe this August. Two well-regarded Scottish musicians, including an Edinburgh local, are set to join the cast of 27 Club for the first time ever, bringing fresh Scottish talent to the award-winning, five-star live show that has played to more than 65,000 fans across Australia and New Zealand.

The live rockumentary celebrates members of the infamous 27 club, with a live band paying tribute to artists such as Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain and Jimi Hendrix, while telling the story of each artist's life and their musical legacy.

Drummer Andrew Scott and Edinburgh-based guitarist and vocalist Jon Mackenzie will bring some homegrown firepower to a show already praised as “electrifying and magnetic” and “nothing short of mesmerising”.

Professionally drumming since the age of 14, Andrew Scott's broad range of influences, spanning rock, blues and Celtic music, makes him the perfect addition to a show celebrating the greatest rock stars of the last century.

A graduate of both the University of Glasgow and Boston's prestigious Berklee College of Music, Scott has toured and recorded with an impressive roster of artists. Most recently, he toured alongside Skipinnish, one of Scotland's most beloved traditional music acts.

When Scott was asked about what it means to join this show he said: “What's not to love - a bunch of wonderful musicians, wonderful music and in a wonderful city! Music brings people together, whether it's having the privilege to share the stage with this bunch or it's the band and the audience coming together to revel in music! I'm so excited to be a part of it and so excited to share the show with the audiences that come through!'”

Edinburgh-based guitarist, bassist and vocalist Jon Mackenzie is a familiar face on the city's live music scene. Mackenzie has shared stages with acts including Kyle Falconer (The View), Alabama 3 and has added pedal steel to 'Riverside' by Barrie James featuring Lana Del Rey.

His breadth of experience across blues, country and rock makes him a natural fit for a show that pays tribute to some of music's most celebrated and influential artists.

When asked about his role in the show Jon Mackenzie said: “These songs are legendary and part of the world as we know it. Telling the stories of these artists' lives is such a big part of the show. It's an honour to be bringing their songs to the people in a live setting with a killer international band, who I am excited to be working with.'

The two Scots join an international cast including Australian lead vocalists Dusty Lee Spephensen and Lesley Williams, bass player Milush Piochaud and New Zealand's Ed Zuccollo on keys set to play at Assembly Festival as part of the Fringe this August

Audiences can expect to dance the night away with some of the biggest rock hits such as Smells Like Teen Spirit, Back to Black, All Along the Watchtower, Light My Fire and Piece of My Heart.

Winner of Best Music at Adelaide Fringe and nominated for the Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, 27 Club has received five-star reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The show runs at Assembly George Square, Gordon Aikman Theatre from 5-25 August 2025, with evening performances at 22:25

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