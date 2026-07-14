Dede Lovejoy and Joy Donze Will Bring Two World Premieres To Edinburgh Fringe 2026

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

This August, American performer-writers Dede Lovejoy and Joy Donze are set to light up the Edinburgh Fringe with two World Premieres of bold and original new writing. Presented by Spirit Freak in association with Fringe Management, Shamaniac - A Spirtual Traumedy and Misfortunes of A Spy and Her Mystic each place compelling storytelling and distinctive theatrical voices at their heart.

Shamaniac marks Lovejoy's debut as a playwright at the Edinburgh Fringe, whilst Donze returns to the festival with her latest work, Misfortunes of a Spy and her Mystic following the success of her 2017 award-winning solo hit 13 and Not Pregnant. Both works will run at Greenside on George Street throughout the festival.

In Shamaniac, Lovejoy transforms her own extraordinary experiences into a deeply personal and unexpectedly funny solo show. A series of mysterious seizures and a freak elevator accident send her on an unconventional search for healing that takes her beyond the boundaries of Western medicine. Guided by shamans, spirit guides, sound baths and alternative therapies, she creates an intimate, humorous and profoundly moving exploration of resilience, transformation and the search for meaning.

In Misfortunes of a Spy and Her Mystic, Donze presents a gripping psychological drama centred on Eve, a woman working on the fringes of the mental health system whose certainty begins to unravel after she is assigned an enigmatic new client. Blending psychological suspense with questions of power, ethics and perception, the play is performed by Joy Donze, Akaina Ghosh and Dede Lovejoy.

Lovejoy's theatre, television and film career spans more than four decades, with acclaimed screen roles including Rhonda Pearlman in The Wire, Cynthia Panabaker in The Blacklist, Bones and, most recently, Daredevil: Born Again. Shamaniac marks an exciting new chapter in her creative career as a performer-writer.

Award-winning performer-writer and director Joy Donze has developed new work with 59E59 Theaters, New York Theatre Workshop, Cherry Lane Theatre, Rattlestick Theater, Urban Stages, Dixon Place and New Jersey Repertory Company. Her solo show 13 and Not Pregnant toured New York, Chicago and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before winning the Best Comedy Award at the United Solo Theatre Festival, and her recent screen credits include Last Call for Istanbul(Netflix), Art of Diversion (Hulu) and The Institute (Amazon Prime).

SHAMANIAC - A Spiritual Traumedy

Written and performed by Dede Lovejoy

Directed by Joy Donze

7-29 August 2026 | 16.15

Mint Studio, Greenside @ George Street

MISFORTUNES OF A SPY AND HER MYSTIC

Written and performed by Joy Donze

Performed by Joy Donze, Akaina Ghosh and Dede Lovejoy

7-29 August 2026 | 18.20

Olive Studio, Greenside @ George Street

Presented by Spirit Freak in association with Fringe Management.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...