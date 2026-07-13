Review: LEAR, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Lear is a bold new production staged at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, based on Shakespeare’s King Lear. Adapted and directed by Finn Den Hertog, Lear stars legendary Scottish actor Maureen Beattie as the titular monarch.

Lear is ready to pass on the ruling responsibility to her children, and she is dividing her kingdom among her three daughters, Regan (Lindsey Campbell), Goneril (Jenny Hulse), and Cordelia (Ailsa Davidson). The division will be based on who she deems loves her most. Regan and Goneril proceed to flatter her, but her true favourite, Cordelia, fails, and she will suffer for this.

Maureen Beattie is as ever, exceptional as the ageing queen. Beattie commands the stage from the get-go, but it is when Lear becomes frail and confused that she really excels. Her Lear is sympathetic, and her cognitive decline is heartbreaking.

Emma Bailey’s design is beautifully haunting, and this production is a real visual feast. A particular highlight is a storm scene in Act One where we get our first hint that all is not well with Lear. Though the interior scenes are excellent, it's when we move to Act Two and the sparse stage is hit with Kai Fischer’s lighting design that has the biggest impact.

Forbes Masson gives a largely impish performance as Gloucester, until he suffers a terrible fate. His performance later in the show is anguished and heartfelt. Shakespeare’s language is beautifully spoken by all but particularly Masson and Reuben Joseph as Edmund.

This is a daring new production that looks incredible and is held up by strong performances across the board, with a star turn from Maureen Beattie.

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