THE MOTHMAN COMETH To Return To Edinburgh Fringe

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Following international acclaim, Richie Schiraldi's The Mothman Cometh will return to Edinburgh Fringe for a second year this August.

Lit only by Mothman's glowing red eyes, the show is a dark, immersive, experimental, character-comedy about a strange and cryptic creature that is recruiting Minions of Darkness. Mothman will guide the audience through a variety of games, rituals, and happenings to navigate the void, embrace the unknown, and find power in community.

Mothman uses the power of literal and metaphorical darkness to playfully approach vulnerable topics with the audience such as fear, anger, and loneliness. As the writer and creator of this show, Schiraldi states 'there's something about being in the dark together, led by this spooky, odd, and endearing creature that allows us to enter an open, playful state where we can more easily approach some of the more vulnerable themes of life. It's an evening of dark, spooky fun ending in a heartfelt ritual to reclaim the darkness. Come, join us in the darkness. We only get through this together.'

Richie Schiraldi is a circus and devised physical theater performer based in Chicago, and the Co-Artistic Director of Whisper Theatre. He specializes in physical comedy, Cyr wheel, partner acrobatics, character work, and movement, and focuses on blending circus, movement, and character work to create interactive pieces that playfully embrace the darker things in life. Richie is inspired by his own vivid, lucid dreams, as well as a fascination with cryptic creatures, old surrealist films, and 60s/70s performance art. This has led him to create strange and absurd pieces aimed to share similar experiences with audiences. He aspires to generate a sense of magical realism in his art, and hopes to use interactive character theater to build community while making vulnerable things less scary.

Whisper Theatre Collective is a Chicago-based company that specializes in experimental, original, and physical theatre. Created by five graduates of Arthaus (formerly LISPA) and Columbia College Chicago, Whisper has produced 8 original works that have been presented in Chicago, IL, around the US, the UK, and Europe. Their most recent works include The Mothman Cometh, Athena, and Well-Balanced Dads. Whisper's mission is to produce works that challenge theatrical conventions, encourage connection between the artists and the audience, and engage with innovative, interdisciplinary techniques engrained in physically devised storytelling.

The Mothman Cometh is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 6th - 30th August (not 18th) at 22:10pm (60 mins), Just The Fancy Room at Just The Tonic at The Caves (venue number 88). Tickets are available to purchase online from edfringe.com, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

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