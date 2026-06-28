BROKEN PLANET SHOW To Make Return To Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Making its return to Edinburgh, Broken Planet Show, will combine comedy, circus and cosmic chaos to conjure an ever-changing nightly riot of world-class weirdos, hellbent on healing our planetary divide.

This genre-bending cabaret is 'a full hour of interactive chaos' (The List), uplifting and subverting audiences with its delightful pandemonium. The Fringe audience favourite features creator Callum Grant along with Clown Gods, Giant Babies, Fart Monkeys, the infamous Nerf Karaoke and outlandish acts from across the Fringe accompanied with a live-looped indie score morphing every night.

Launched in 2023, Broken Planet Show kicked off as a living room performance by founder Callum Grant (Blue Man Group, Savannah Bananas). The message resonated with artists and collaborators alike and now continues to grow into a collective on a mission to save the world through comedy, music, performance art and more. The show has gone on to perform at theatres and festivals around the world, including Las Vegas (Fallout Fringe), New York (Brooklyn Comedy Collective), Chicago (The Newport Theatre), and more. Broken Planet Show is produced in part by Behave Yourself Productions LLC (Callum Grant) and Lottie & Dessie Productions (Jamie Hafner).

Broken Planet Show is performing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 20th - 30th August at 16.30pm (60 mins), studio at Just The Big Room at Just The Tonic at The Caves (venue number 88). Tickets are available to purchase online from edfringe.com, the venue box office, or the Fringe Society at 180 High Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1QS.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...