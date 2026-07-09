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Video: Preview of THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL at King's Theatre

The family musical based on Roald Dahl's classic story is currently on tour across the UK.

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A new promotional video for THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL at King's Theatre has been posted by ATG Tickets, offering audiences a look at the family production as it continues its run across the United Kingdom. The clip, released through the ATG channel, highlights the Glasgow engagement of the touring show.

THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE THE MUSICAL is based on the children's book by Roald Dahl, which follows a boastful and villainous crocodile whose schemes to eat children are repeatedly foiled by the other animals of the jungle. The story has long been a favourite among younger readers, and the stage adaptation brings Dahl's characters and humour to life in a musical format suited to family audiences.

King's Theatre in Glasgow is among the venues hosting the production as part of its UK tour, which runs through August 2026. Tickets are available through ATG Tickets for the Glasgow engagement and other stops on the tour.

BroadwayWorld previously covered the production with a photo gallery from the UK tour, featuring images from the touring production.

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