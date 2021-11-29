Macrobert Arts Centre Launches Crowdfunding Campaign To Ensure Its Vital Community Can Continue

Over the past 50 years, Stirling's cultural hub Macrobert Arts Centre has been integral to Forth Valley communities, providing a diverse programme of activity and events and making the arts accessible by providing local people with a variety of opportunities to engage and experience the arts.

The pandemic has left lasting effects throughout the area, and so Macrobert has launched a Crowdfunder campaign to ensure it can continue to support those most in need and help communities to rebuild through arts activities.

Macrobert's community projects are usually funded by income generated from ticket sales. However, with the venue being closed for the majority of 2020/21, this income has been virtually non-existent for the past 19 months. Now, The National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund has come on board to match one donation per Crowdfunder supporter up to the value of £250. The Crowdfunder target is £10,000 which The National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund which will then match, creating a potential grand total of £20,000.

Macrobert will use the money raised to take their exciting programme of activity and events into communities, helping to bring people together, increase mental wellbeing and reduce social isolation through creative workshops and events. Staff at Macrobert have seen first-hand how their projects change lives, from disadvantaged children growing in confidence through art, to those living with dementia engaging with live performances, and adults with additional support needs feeling empowered through drama. Local community work is at the heart of Macrobert, with a strong belief throughout the organisation that no one should be left behind.

Lisa Robertson, Development Manager at Macrobert Arts Centre, said: "The past couple of years have been really hard for us here at Macrobert Arts Centre, with multiple closures and uncertainty around restrictions, but we've come back with a bang and are determined to continue providing activities, events and performances for people of all ages and backgrounds. As a charity we rely on the support of the public to help us continue our work within our local communities. Making a donation could help us reach more people and disadvantaged groups throughout the Forth Valley area, as well as supporting communities to come together and rebuild after Covid-19. We are incredibly lucky to have the support from the National Emergencies Trust Local Action Fund so that any donation received up to £250 will be doubled, making your gift go even further. Please support our Crowdfunder so we can help those that need us the most."

Daniel Livingston, Drama Artist at Macrobert Arts Centre, said: "I've seen first-hand how the work we do at Macrobert opens up opportunities for those who have previously never had a space to explore the arts or what they want to say about the world. The money raised through Crowdfunder will help us to get back into communities and re-start the creative journeys we'd previously began with people in our work before the pandemic, helping them to develop new skills and confidence in themselves. We're keen to get back out there help our local communities to rebuild, helping them to tell their stories and bring creativity back into their spaces."

More information can be found on the Crowdfunder at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/macrobertartscentre